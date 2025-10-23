Jude Bellingham back with a bang as Real Madrid edge out Juventus in Champions League

Jude Bellingham's goal helped 15-time winners Real Madrid maintain their 100 per cent start to the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Juventus on Wednesday.

Xabi Alonso's Spanish giants mostly outplayed their visitors but could not extend their lead after England international Bellingham netted from close range in the second half.

Italian heavyweights Juventus, now without a win in seven games across all competitions, fought hard but failed to find an equaliser at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid's solid win was ideal preparation for Sunday's Clasico against rivals Barcelona in La Liga and left them as one of five sides to win all three of their opening league phase matches, including holders Paris Saint-Germain.

"It was a very tough game with chances at both ends and we had to sweat for it, but it was an important win against a big team," Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told Movistar, after making his 300th appearance for the club.

Madrid took the lead after some fine work by Vinicius Junior, yet to score in the Champions League this season.

The Brazilian was surrounded by defenders in the area but managed to work some space for a shot, which he curled against the post.

Attacking midfielder Bellingham showed his poacher's instinct to react quickest and turn home the rebound after 57 minutes.

It was the 22-year-old's first goal of the season in his seventh match, after a slow start to the campaign following shoulder surgery in the summer to fix a long-term problem.

"It's a great feeling, a long time since I've scored, a lot of time out and I was dreaming of that moment," Bellingham told CBS Sports. "I felt really comfortable, really good and really enjoyed myself to be honest."

Bellingham's coach Alonso was also delighted with his performance and his first goal at the Bernabeu since April.

"I'm very happy for Jude, after the injury he needed a good game," the Basque coach told Movistar.

"Aside from the goal he played very well, he won a lot of balls in midfield. I'm happy for everyone but above all Jude."

Liverpool end losing run

Hugo Ekitike scored against his old club as Liverpool got back on track with a 5-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt while Chelsea and Bayern Munich were among the night's other winners.

The Anfield side came into their trip to Germany reeling after a run of four consecutive defeats which included a 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in their last Champions League outing.

They bounced back in style by coming from behind to hammer Eintracht, who suffered a second straight 5-1 defeat in Europe -- having started their Champions League campaign with a 5-1 win.

Rasmus Kristensen gave the hosts the lead but Ekitike broke away to equalise against the team he left in July in a £79 million ($105.5m) deal.

Virgil van Dijk headed the visitors in front at a corner on 39 minutes and Ibrahima Konate made it 3-1 before the interval in almost identical fashion.

Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai added further goals in the second half as Liverpool moved up to 10th in the 36-team league phase standings.

"I don't know if it's a statement but it is a win and something to build on," Van Dijk told broadcaster TNT Sports.

Chelsea thrash 10-man Ajax

Chelsea won by the same scoreline against Ajax at Stamford Bridge, in a match which featured an early red card and three first-half penalties.

Kenneth Taylor was sent off for the Dutch visitors before Marc Guiu and Moises Caicedo scored for the Premier League side.

Wout Weghorst pulled one back from the spot for Ajax but Enzo Fernandez and Estevao both converted penalties before half-time for Chelsea.

Tyrique George rounded off the scoring in the second half as for the first time in Champions League history three teenagers scored for the same team.

"We trust a lot of young players," said Maresca after the goals for Guiu, Estevao and George. "That is the strategy of the club, but not only the ones that we buy. Also the ones from the academy."

Chelsea have now won their last two European outings since beginning their campaign with a 3-1 defeat at Bayern.

Ajax, meanwhile, are bottom of the standings as one of only two teams without a point after three games -- the other is Jose Mourinho's Benfica.

Kane scores again

Bayern are one of five teams with the maximum nine points as Harry Kane scored his 20th goal in 12 club appearances this season in a 4-0 cruise against Club Brugge at the Allianz Arena.

Lennart Karl, 17, got the opener before Kane, Luis Diaz and Nicolas Jackson also hit the target for the Bundesliga champions.

Tottenham Hotspur became the only one of England's six representatives to fail to win this midweek as they were held to a 0-0 draw away to Monaco.

In Lisbon, Portuguese champions Sporting came from behind to defeat Marseille 2-1 in a game which hinged on a red card in first-half stoppage time.

Igor Paixao's stunner put Marseille ahead, but Emerson Palmieri was dismissed for a second yellow for diving after a decision to award him a penalty was overturned.

Sporting used the extra man to equalise in the second half through Geny Catamo before Alisson Santos got their winner.

Athletic Bilbao beat Qarabag of Azerbaijan 3-1 at San Mames, coming from behind after Leandro Andrade had given the visitors a first-minute lead. Gorka Guruzeta bagged a brace for the Basque side either side of a Robert Navarro goal.

Atalanta and Slavia Prague drew 0-0 in the night's other game.

The next round of Champions League action in a fortnight will include clashes between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern, and Liverpool and Real.

