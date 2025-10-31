Premier League predictions: Liverpool misery goes on, no stopping Arsenal run

Saturday: Brighton v Leeds United (7pm kick-off UAE)

Brighton head into the game on the back of successive aways defeats – 4-2 at Manchester United last Saturday followed by a 2-0 midweek League Cup exit against Arsenal. The Seagulls are 13th in the table.

Leeds ended a three-match winless run by defeating West Ham in Yorkshire – with goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon earning them a 2-1 victory – which lifted Daniel Farke's men five points clear of the bottom three.

Prediction: Brighton 3 Leeds 1

Burnley v Arsenal (7pm)

Burnley are in the hunt for a third win on the spin following victories over Leeds and Wolves which have pulled them five points above relegation zone.

Table-topping Arsenal battled to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend and followed up by beating Brighton in the League Cup which means the Gunners are now unbeaten in 11 games across all competitions and have not conceded a goal for six matches.

Prediction: Burnley 0 Arsenal 3

Crystal Palace v Brentford (7pm)

Palace have stumbled somewhat in the league having taken just a single point from three matches but did seal a spot in the League Cup quarter-finals by sweeping aside a much-changed Liverpool side 3-0 at Anfield on Wednesday.

Brentford's 3-2 win over Liverpool on Saturday was their third victory in four matches and they followed that up by thrashing fourth-tier Grimsby 5-0 in the League Cup.

Prediction: Palace 1 Brentford 1

Fulham v Wolves (7pm)

Fulham are suffering a nightmare league run of four successive losses, the last of which was a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle. They also needed a penalty shoot-out to avoid a shock midweek League Cup exit at third-tier Wycombe.

Winless Wolves remain rooted to the foot of the table with just two points from nine games following their home loss to Burnley. There was no respite midweek as they were knocked out of the League Cup after losing 4-3 at home to Chelsea.

Prediction: Fulham 2 Wolves 0

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United (7pm)

Third-bottom Forest are looking to avoid a fifth successive defeat with new manager Sean Dyche's first league match in charge ending in a 2-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Manchester United are enjoying their best run since February 2024 with last week's win over Brighton making it three victories in a row, lifting them up to sixth in the standings.

Prediction: Forest 1 Man United 2

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (9.30pm)

Spurs are third in the table after securing a 3-0 win at Everton last weekend, continuing their fine away form that has seen them take 13 points from a possible 15 on the road. That record failed to transfer over to the League Cup when they lost 2-0 at Newcastle on Wednesday.

Chelsea recovered from their surprise home loss to Sunderland – which leaves them ninth in the table – by beating Wolves in the League Cup, albeit after seeing a 3-0 half-time lead end in a nervy 4-3 victory.

Prediction: Spurs 2 Chelsea 2

Liverpool v Aston Villa (midnight)

Liverpool's dismal run goes on. Having lost at Brentford last weekend, Arne Slot made 10 changes to his side resulting in a home defeat against Crystal Palace in the League Cup which made it six defeats in seven games across all competitions.

Villa, by contrast, are flying having won four on the bounce in the league where they are unbeaten in six matches, propelling them up to eighth in the table, level on 15 points with Liverpool.

Prediction: Liverpool 1 Villa 2

Sunday: West Ham v Newcastle United (6pm)

There is no sign of West Ham struggles coming to an end with new manager Nuno Espirito Santos managing just one point from his first four games in charge. The Hammers have accrued just one win in nine games and the fans at the London Stadium are getting restless.

Newcastle are starting to build some momentum after winning five of their last six matches across all competitions, the last of which saw them knock Spurs out of the League Cup thanks to goals from Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade.

Prediction: West Ham 1 Newcastle 3

Manchester City v Bournemouth

Man City's nine-game unbeaten run ended with a 1-0 loss at Villa last weekend but returned to winning ways with a 3-1 midweek League Cup win at second-tier Swansea with Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki among the goals.

Bournemouth are up to the heady heights of second in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal, following the Cherries win over Forest and have lost just once in nine matches.

Prediction: Man City 1 Bournemouth 0

Monday: Sunderland v Everton (midnight)

Sunderland are relishing their top-flight return with last weekend's last-gasp win at Chelsea – courtesy of Chemsdine Talbi's injury-time strike – lifting them up to fourth place, just one point shy of Bournemouth in second.

Everton's defeat at home by Spurs was their first defeat at Hill Dickinson Stadium and are now down in 14th place and aiming to avoid what would be a third successive defeat.

Prediction: Sunderland 2 Everton 0