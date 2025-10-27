Premier League team of the week: Cunha and Mbeumo lead Man United revival

The ninth round of fixtures in the Premier League threw up some significant results and has left the top of the table with an unfamiliar look to it.

Title favourites Arsenal enjoy a four-point cushion after their win over Crystal Palace, but behind them it is Bournemouth, Tottenham and Sunderland who are riding high and occupy the remaining slots in the top four. Liverpool continued their dismal run, while Manchester City also dropped points, beaten 1-0 at Aston Villa.

All three promoted teams won on the same weekend, with Leeds and Burnley – like Sunderland – also defying the grim pre-season predictions.

Below is our team of the week (4-3-3):

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham): The Tottenham goalkeeper was in top form at Hill Dickinson Stadium to keep Everton at bay and earn himself a well-deserved clean sheet.

Matty Cash (Aston Villa): The Villa right-back has impressed lately as Unai Emery's side continue their march up the table. The Poland international cut in from the right and arrowed a left-footed shot into the corner to earn Villa all three points against City.

Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland): The French centre-back has quietly been one of the signings of the season and shone once again in the Black Cats' surprise win at Chelsea.

Micky Van de Ven (Tottenham): The Dutch international scored twice from set pieces and defended admirably during Spurs' win at Everton. A fan favourite and it's easy to see why.

Quilindschy Hartman (Burnley): The Burnley left back was instrumental in their vital victory at Wolves as he set up both of Zian Flemming's goals.

Amadou Onana (Aston Villa): The Belgian international put in a beastly display in Villa's win over City, bossing the midfield in and out of possession, with his tireless off-the-ball work complemented by some smart distribution.

Granit Xhaka (Sunderland): The Swiss looked a shrewd pick up in the summer and that's exactly how it has played out. His combination of experience and technical quality was pivotal in their victory at Stamford Bridge.

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United): The Brazilian midfielder had another strong game in Newcastle's 2-1 victory over Fulham. He did miss a sitter but made amends with the late winner.

Bryan Mbeumo (Man United): Has hit the ground running at Old Trafford and built on his strong start at the club with a superb showing against Brighton, scoring a brilliant third and a nerve-calming fourth.

Igor Thiago (Brentford): The big Brentford striker gave Liverpool's out-of-form skipper Virgil van Dijk a tough time on Saturday and his goal, from the spot, was his seventh of the season already.

Matheus Cunha (Man United): Just a high-quality footballer who has raised the level of United's attack. Grabbed his first goal for the club with a sublime curling effort.

Manager – Regis Le Bris (Sunderland): The Frenchman has guided the promoted side up to fourth place in the table and their latest win, 2-1 at Chelsea, might be their best so far.

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

How%20to%20avoid%20getting%20scammed %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENever%20click%20on%20links%20provided%20via%20app%20or%20SMS%2C%20even%20if%20they%20seem%20to%20come%20from%20authorised%20senders%20at%20first%20glance%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAlways%20double-check%20the%20authenticity%20of%20websites%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EEnable%20Two-Factor%20Authentication%20(2FA)%20for%20all%20your%20working%20and%20personal%20services%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EOnly%20use%20official%20links%20published%20by%20the%20respective%20entity%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDouble-check%20the%20web%20addresses%20to%20reduce%20exposure%20to%20fake%20sites%20created%20with%20domain%20names%20containing%20spelling%20errors%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5-litre%2C%20twin-turbo%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E410hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E495Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Estarts%20from%20Dh495%2C000%20(Dh610%2C000%20for%20the%20F-Sport%20launch%20edition%20tested)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A