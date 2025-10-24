Arne Slot says struggling Mohamed Salah 'is a human being as well'

Arne Slot said he is not worried about Mohamed Salah finding his scoring touch again after the Liverpool forward's barren run for the club extended to six games.

The Egypt international has not scored a Premier League goal from open play since the opening weekend of the season and was dropped from the starting line-up for Liverpool's 5-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League in midweek.

He was also substituted late in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Anfield last week after missing two big chances.

Liverpool manager Slot, whose team face Brentford on Saturday, said he did not know why Salah, who won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, was struggling.

“In general, in football, players miss chances, and Mo is a human being as well,” he said on Friday.

“So we're not used to him missing chances, let alone a few games in a row, but these things can happen.”

However, the Dutchman said he was confident that Salah, who has scored just two Premier League goals in eight matches this season, will rediscover his scoring touch.

“The last thing I worry about is Mo starting to score goals again,” he said.

“Because that's what he's done his whole life, and that's what I expect him to do in the upcoming weeks and months for our club as well.”

The influx of £450 million of new signings in the summer has led to some teething problems and Salah has been a victim as much as anyone.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure to Real Madrid in the summer combined with injuries has seen Slot use three different right-backs already, including midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool's Alexander Isak is doubtful for Saturday. Reuters

“I think (Salah) has been in promising positions often enough for him to score goals but maybe with Trent even more – I don't know,” added the Dutchman.

“But in general for every player, if you have quite a few changes in your squad during the summer then everyone has to find new connections again.

“Mo is not an exception to this and it might have something to do with that.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool will likely be without striker Alexander Isak when they travel to Brentford on Saturday looking to turn around their three-game Premier League losing streak.

The Sweden striker is “not too bad” but is a “question mark” after sustaining a groin injury in Wednesday's Champions League victory over Frankfurt.

Isak has made a slow start since his $170 million move from Newcastle in the offseason, with just one goal in 11 games for club and country.

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who missed the Frankfurt match with an ankle issue, is also a doubt.

The Reds are third in the table after losses to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United, and Slot said his side must adapt to a changing tactical landscape, pointing to a shift in how opponents are approaching games against them.

“I try to tell the players that the main difference between this season and last season is the playing styles we face,” Slot said. “We had to defend 178 long balls in (the first) seven games, and then the United game, we had to defend 59 long balls. That's different than the first half of last season.”

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre V10 Power: 640hp at 8,000rpm Torque: 565Nm at 6,500rpm Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto Price: From Dh1 million On sale: Q3 or Q4 2022

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6-cylinder%2C%204.8-litre%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5-speed%20automatic%20and%20manual%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E280%20brake%20horsepower%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E451Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh153%2C00%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Wicked Director: Jon M Chu Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Rating: 4/5

Roll%20of%20Honour%2C%20men%E2%80%99s%20domestic%20rugby%20season %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWest%20Asia%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Bahrain%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Jebel%20Ali%20Dragons%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%201%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%202%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%20III%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDubai%20Sevens%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mozn%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammed%20Alhussein%2C%20Khaled%20Al%20Ghoneim%2C%20Abdullah%20Alsaeed%20and%20Malik%20Alyousef%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Riyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Shorooq%20Partners%2C%20VentureSouq%2C%20Sukna%20Ventures%20and%20others%3C%2Fp%3E%0A