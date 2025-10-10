Manchester United 2025/26 quiz: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes and more

Manchester United eased the mounting pressure on manager Ruben Amorim last weekend as they completed a surprisingly comfortable 2-0 home win over Sunderland.

Goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko handed United a third home league win of the season.

Before the match at Old Trafford, the walls seemed to be closing in on Amorim who had until then overseen nine Premier League wins in 33 matches since taking charge in November.

Placed 10th in the table with three wins and as many defeats, the glass is half full for Amorim, but he is grateful for the support.

"I saw today that I know the players want to do their best and I know they don't want to change the coach," Amorim said.

"Sometimes when we look at our team I know for sure that when we see the games in the end they know sometimes we can do better. I feel it during the week but we need to show it on the pitch."

The result has given United fans some hope as they prepare to take on Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday.

