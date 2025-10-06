Moises Caicedo scorches Liverpool in impressive Chelsea win: Premier League team of the week

The top of the Premier League has a new look to it with Arsenal at the summit.

The Gunners strolled to a 2-0 victory over West Ham, allowing them to leapfrog Liverpool. With the Reds later losing at Chelsea – the Reds' third straight defeat across competitions – means Mikel Arteta's side lead the table by a point ahead of the two-week international break.

Tottenham are a club on the up thanks to victory at Leeds United. The 2-1 win – courtesy of Mathys Tel's first league goal for the club and a deflected Mohammed Kudus effort – took them up to third on the same points as Bournemouth, who got back to winning ways against Fulham.

Erling Haaland's goal against Brentford gifted Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola his 250th Premier League win to see the club move up to fifth.

Manchester United clipped Sunderland's wings thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko.

Aston Villa won a fourth successive game across competitions to pull further away from relegation trouble, while there were more calls for Ange Postecoglou's removal as Nottingham Forest suffered a fourth league defeat in five matches, the latest being a 2-0 reverse to Newcastle United.

Jack Grealish's injury-time goal completed Everton's comeback win against Crystal Palace, while bottom club Wolves drew for the second successive weekend with a 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Here is The National's Premier League team of the week:

Goalkeeper

Senne Lammens (Manchester United): An outstanding debut from the Belgian, signed over the summer from Royal Antwerp. Took his catches, made his saves and bawled out his teammates when he needed to.

Defenders

Destiny Udogie (Tottenham): Despite the impressive form of Djed Spence, the Italian has come straight back into the team after overcoming injury. At least four teasing crosses from the left-back went begging against Leeds United.

William Saliba (Arsenal): A clean sheet and another commanding performance from the Gunners centre-back. Few players are able to get the better of the Frenchman one-on-one and even fewer can match his class.

Josh Acheampong (Chelsea): Strong in the tackle and not afraid to get forward, as typified by one mazy run in the win over Liverpool.

Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace): The heartbeat of a Palace side that loves to attack. The Eagles' 19-match unbeaten run may have come to an end against Everton but the Colombian was a joy to watch.

Midfielders

Iliman Ndiaye (Everton): Stepped up to convert the penalty that sparked the Toffees' comeback win against Palace and then created the winner with a wonderful run and cross.

Declan Rice (Arsenal): Another great goal to add to his collection. The Arsenal midfielder made the game look easy against West Ham.

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea): When he's in this type of mood, there are few better midfield anchors around. Scored an absolute screamer to break the deadlock against Liverpool in a 2-1 win.

Donyell Malen (Aston Villa): Two well-taken goals secured victory against a dogged Burnley side and continued Villa's upwards trajectory.

Strikers

Benjamin Sesko (Manchester United): His mettle for the Premier League has been questioned, but it was his intelligence that really shone in the 2-0 win over Sunderland. Will be pleased to finally score his first Old Trafford goal.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City): The goal-guarantor did it again. Had no right scoring against Brentford but his sheer determination saw him bully Brentford's two centre-backs before scoring to take his league tally to nine goals this season.

Manager

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): Joined an elite band of managers to register 250 Premier League wins with City's 1-0 victory at Brentford.

