Erling Haaland settles Manchester derby, Arsenal stars shine: Premier League Team of the Week

Manchester City brought the curtain down on another weekend of Premier League action with a statement victory over struggling local rivals Manchester United on Sunday.
Having endured their own setbacks in these formative stages of the 2025/26 campaign, a resurgent City thrashed United 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium with Erling Haaland in fine form.
However, it's Liverpool who continue to set the pace after a scrappy 1-0 win at Burnley. Arne Slot's side have a habit of grabbing late goals, and they were handed a 94th-minute reprieve – quite literally following a moment of madness from Hannibal – and Mohamed Salah crashed home the resulting spot-kick.
Arsenal also had a positive weekend with them flexing their title credentials in a 3-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest.
Below is our team of the week (4-4-2 formation).
Goalkeeper
Emi Martinez (Aston Villa): Argentine was straight back in the side after seeing hopes of a deadline day transfer evaporate. Showed clubs precisely what they're missing with a string of world-class saves to keep dominant Everton at bay and earn his side a point on the road.
Defenders
Cristhian Mosquera (Arsenal): Shifted out to the right for the purpose of this exercise, the summer signing from Valencia had a really solid full league debut at the heart of the Gunners' defence against Nottingham Forest. Looks a quality acquisition, and at 21 has lots of time to grow.
Michael Keane (Everton): The owner of an unfortunate catalogue of errors and own goals, the English centre-back has been reborn under David Moyes and has been one of Everton's best players so far this season. Dominated his own and box and was twice denied by the brilliance of Villa goalkeeper Martinez.
Maxime Esteve (Burnley): The French defender looks at home in the Premier League after excelling in the Championship last season. Was part of a superb rearguard action from Burnley only undone by a late blunder from teammate Hannibal.
Djed Spence (Tottenham): Fresh from becoming the first Muslim to earn an England cap, Spence continued his strong start to the season in Spurs' easy win at West Ham. Linked well down the left with new signing Xavi Simons.
Midfielders
Noni Madueke (Arsenal): Some Arsenal fans started a petition against his signing from Chelsea in the summer. On Saturday, some sang Madueke's name as he starred in their 3-0 thrashing of Forest. With Bukayo Saka injured, Madueke's form is a major boost for the Gunners.
Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham): The 19-year-old midfielder underlined his rich potential with a goal and an assist in the win over West Ham. Those contributions capped a fine individual display as he dominated the midfield.
Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal): The Spanish international has hit the ground running at Arsenal, and while he was signed for the stability he brings to the midfield, two goals against Forest highlighted his individual quality.
Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth): Another dynamic display from the powerful Cherries forward who has been instrumental in their strong start to the season.
Strikers
Erling Haaland (Man City): The Norwegian goal machine revels in derby day, and a brace on Sunday took his tally to eight career goals against City's bitter local rivals. Striker was ruthless in front of goal and already has five for the season.
Nick Woltemade (Newcastle): The giant German got off to the perfect start to life at St James' Park with what proved to be the winner against Wolves. A neat debut capped with a powerful headed finish bodes well for the future.
Manager
Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth): Despite losing both starting centre-backs to big-money moves in the summer, the Cherries have made another extremely impressive start to the season and currently sit fourth. Can only be a matter of time until wealthier underperforming clubs come calling for their excellent Spanish coach.
