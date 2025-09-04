Djed Spence’s England call-up breaks new ground for Muslim footballers

When Djed Spence’s name was read out in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers, the Tottenham defender admitted his first reaction was one of surprise. The second was one of disbelief – not because he doubted his ability, but because of what the call-up represents. At 25, Spence is on the verge of becoming the first Muslim footballer to represent England’s senior men’s team.

“It’s a blessing, it’s amazing,” he said. “To hear that I could be the first is just unbelievable. I don’t really have the words for it.”

Spence, 25, was one of two new faces included in Tuchel’s squad as the road to next summer’s World Cup continues with qualifiers against Andorra on Saturday and Serbia next Tuesday.

His call-up offers a new point of representation in a squad that increasingly reflects how multicultural Britain has become but had, until now, lacked a visible Muslim identity at senior level.

Asked if he felt pressure at being the first of his faith to play for the senior side, the former England Under-21 international said: “Maybe, maybe not. I don’t really feel the pressure for certain things. I just play football with a smile on my face, be happy, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Spence’s religion is a big part of his identity and he has never shied away from speaking about his beliefs. His social media pages regularly contain references to his faith, gratitude and prayers.

“First things first, God is the greatest,” he said. “I pray a lot. I give gratitude to God.

“In the toughest moments of my life, the darkest moments, I’ve always believed that God has always been by my side.

“When I’m winning, when I’m in a good moment, I promote God as well because he’s always been by my side. It’s a big thing for me, my faith.”

Djed Spence has established himself in the Tottenham line-up this season, starting all three Premier League games so far. Reuters

Using criticism as fuel

Never was that faith more tested than when he joined Tottenham in 2022. Spence had starred in the Nottingham Forest side that won promotion to the Premier League, alerting several clubs. Spurs struck first, agreeing a £20 million deal with Spence's parent club Middlesbrough.

But his early months in North London were overshadowed by then-manager Antonio Conte’s dismissal of him as a “club signing", the clear inference that the Italian neither asked for nor wanted the player. The comment, understandably, knocked the youngster's confidence. He questioned whether he had what it took to establish himself in the Premier League.

“I did really well, got promoted with Nottingham Forest,” Spence said. “I am buzzing, I am going to sign for Tottenham. So, to hear comments like that wasn’t nice. It does shatter your confidence a bit.

“But, you know, I am fighter, so whatever I do, I will try to do my best in everything I can.”

Spence would end up spending time on loan at Rennes, Leeds and Genoa, forever keeping in mind that “when you believe in yourself and trust in God everything will align with itself”.

That belief and determination has been rewarded. Spence is now a first-choice full-back under current Spurs boss Thomas Frank and was also part of the club's Europa League triumph last season under Ange Postecoglou. Spence’s substitute appearance in the Bilbao final was all the more impressive given he started the season by being omitted from the Australian’s group stage squad.

“Without [a strong] mentality, you won’t make it to the top,” he said. “I definitely think I have got a strong mentality, especially to fight through challenges.”

Djed Spence during an England training session. Getty Images

Breaking barriers

For Muslim footballers in England, the road has never been smooth. While the women’s game has seen role models such as Tottenham striker Rosella Ayane openly embracing their faith, the men’s national team has not previously featured a Muslim player.

At grassroots level, Muslim participation is thriving, with the Professional Footballers’ Association estimating more than 200 British Muslim professionals across the leagues. Yet at the very top, the absence of representation has been striking.

Spence’s emergence, therefore, is symbolic. His presence in the England squad tells young Muslim players that faith need not be hidden or compromised to succeed at the highest level.

The timing feels significant, too. The English Football Association has long championed inclusivity in the national sport but finding a poster boy has proved elusive. Muslim success stories in English football has exclusively been the domain of foreign imports, with young fans looking to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, and the likes of Sadio Mane and Yaya Toure before him for inspiration.

The significance is not lost on Spence. “If I can do it, you can do it,” he said. “Not just Muslim kids, any child of any faith. Put your mind to something and you can do it, man.”

