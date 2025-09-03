Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi among African stars out to lead nations to World Cup 2026

Morocco, captained by Ballon d'Or nominee Achraf Hakimi, could this week become the first African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

A win over Niger in Rabat on Friday will give the Atlas Lions an unassailable lead in Group E unless second-placed Tanzania triumph in Congo Brazzaville earlier that day.

But a Tanzanian triumph will most likely only delay the qualification of the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists.

Morocco travel to Zambia for a September 8 clash in Ndola and, assuming they beat Niger, would need one point to clinch a place at the expanded 48-nation global showpiece.

The Moroccans top the table with 15 points from five matches in a Mini-League reduced from six teams to five by the unexplained withdrawal of Eritrea before Matchday 1.

Tanzania have nine points, Zambia and Niger six each and Congo, who conceded three walkovers during a temporary withdrawal due to government interference in the running of the sport, are pointless.

Hakimi, the Paris Saint-Germain defender with a fondness for combining defending and attacking, is rated among the best right-backs in the world.

He helped PSG win the 2024/25 Uefa Champions League, scoring the first goal in a 5-0 final rout of Inter Milan. Hakimi was also in the team that later finished runners-up to Chelsea in the Club World Cup.

Before the last club season, Hakimi captained Morocco to third place and bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games men's football tournament.

He and African strikers Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund are among 30 nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

“My dream now is to win a trophy with Morocco – either the World Cup or the Africa Cup of Nations,” he told Moroccan media.

Morocco host the 2025 Cup of Nations from December 21 and will start as favourites to conquer Africa for the first time since 1976.

Their coach, Walid Regragui, is first focused on securing their spot at next year's Fifa tournament hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico

“The Niger game will be the key to qualification. If we secure the ticket, we will give new faces the chance against Zambia,” said Regragui.

“African matches are always tough, and Zambia will not be an easy opponent on their home ground.

“We have played several games outside Morocco and understand the challenges of these fixtures, but first we need to focus on winning against Niger in Rabat.”

Led by Salah, Egypt are another nation well placed to be among the 48 qualifiers.

Group A victories over Ethiopia in Cairo and second-placed Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou would seal first place.

Burkina Faso, who will look to recent Brentford recruit Dango Ouattara for goals, can play at home again after renovations to the national August 4 stadium were approved by Fifa.

Nigeria boast a proud World Cup qualifying record, missing only two editions since their 1994 debut in the US, where they topped a group before falling to Italy in the second round.

The Super Eagles missed out on the last World Cup in Qatar three years ago, losing a play-off against fierce rivals Ghana on away goals.

Desperate to avoid failing again, the star-studded Super Eagles have battled in Group C, winning only one of six matches and lying fourth, six points below pacesetters South Africa.

“We are desperate to qualify this time,” Turkey-based star striker and former African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen told reporters.

“Nigerians tell us we are a talented generation, but that will be meaningless praise if we cannot feature at a World Cup.

“Our squad is packed with stars from the top leagues in Europe, but that alone does not guarantee success. Qualification has to be earned.”

Nigeria host Rwanda, the only country they have beaten so far, then travel to South Africa for a showdown likely to have a major bearing on the final placings.

After the humiliation of finishing last in a Cup of Nations qualifying group and failing to reach the 2025 tournament, Ghana are enjoying a successful World Cup campaign.

They visit bottom team Chad and host Mali in Group I. Two victories would take the Black Stars close to back-to-back World Cup appearances.

Coach Otto Addo has an embarrassment of attacking riches, including Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth and Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao.

Mali were seeded to win the group and compete at the World Cup for the first time, but have won only twice in six outings and trail Ghana by six points with four matchdays remaining.

After this qualification double header, the final two rounds are scheduled for October 8-14. All nine group winners qualify for the World Cup.

