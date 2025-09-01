Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, centre, celebrates scoring a spectacular goal against Arsenal. PA
Sublime Szoboszlai and fearless Fernandes: Premier League team of the week

Liverpool head into the international break as the only team with a perfect start to the season

Steve Luckings
September 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Liverpool lead the Premier League table ahead of the first international break, the Reds maintaining a 100 per cent start to the season with a hard-fought victory over Arsenal.

The game was settled by a moment of magic from Dominik Szoboszlai, who struck a spectacular free-kick beyond the despairing dive of David Raya.

Chelsea extended their unbeaten start with a controversial 2-0 win over Fulham in Saturday's early kick-off, with the Cottagers aggrieved by more than one refereeing decision.

Manchester United eased the pressure on head coach Ruben Amorim with a 3-2 win over Burnley at Old Trafford.

United had twice led through a Josh Cullen own goal and Bryan Mbeumo's first Premier League goal for the club, but were pegged back by strikes from Lyle Foster and Jaidon Anthony.

Bruno Fernandes made up for his recent miss against Fulham by stepping up to successfully score from the penalty spot – in the 96th minute – to claim all three points for United.

Bournemouth blunted Tottenham's momentum with a deserved 1-0 win in North London, while West Ham brought some much-needed relief to manager Graham Potter with a 3-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

Sunderland won for the second time since returning to the top flight at home to Brentford while fellow promoted club Leeds' game against Newcastle ended in stalemate.

Crystal Palace rounded off the weekend with an easy victory over Aston Villa, who were minus goalkeeper Emi Martinez, with the Argentine left out ahead of an expected transfer to Manchester United.

The Eagles are unbeaten across their past 14 matches, stretching back to last season, claiming two trophies (FA Cup and Community Shield) in the process.

Manager

Graham Potter (West Ham)

The knives were out for Potter ahead of kick-off with West Ham losing their opening two matches by an 8-1 score on aggregate. Rumours of Lucas Paqueta's departure only added to the pressure. Potter set up his side to contain and hit Forest on the break to perfection.

Goalkeeper

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Was unlucky to see Evanilson's shot loop over him via a Cristian Romero deflection but kept Spurs in the game with three excellent second-half saves.

Defenders

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Defended like a seasoned pro in the unfamiliar berth of right back. The Hungarian then lit up an otherwise dull encounter with a superb free-kick to seal victory over Arsenal.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Palace are desperate to keep hold of their centre-back amid mounting interest from Liverpool. It's easy to see why after this performance against Villa. Got himself on the scoresheet, too.

Max Kilman (West Ham)

There has been precious little to cheer about at West Ham this season, but three points and a clean sheet away to Nottingham Forest has lifted the mood at the Hammers.

Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth)

Made his tackles, nullified Mohammed Kudus as an attacking threat and bombed forward every chance he got against Tottenham.

Midfielders

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Ghosted past the Tottenham defence at will. Was unlucky to see a fine effort well saved as Bournemouth ran out comfortable winners.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton)

Everton's creator-in-chief had a standout game against Wolves, capping off a fine performance with what proved to be the winning goal. Also bagged an assist for Iliman Ndiaye's earlier strike.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

A week after his penalty miss cost United three points against Fulham, the United captain held his nerve to convert an injury-time spot kick to earn a much-needed win at Old Trafford.

Strikers

Joao Pedro (Chelsea)

Took on more responsibility up front with Liam Delap forced off early due to injury. Got the goal that broke the deadlock and showed some delightful touches to leave Fulham bamboozled.

Evanilson (Bournemouth)

A deflected effort saw the Brazilian give Bournemouth the lead against Spurs and his link-up play with Semenyo was excellent.

Ismalia Sarr (Crystal Palace)

Scored the third of Palace's goals in a 3-0 win against Villa. The Senegalese has developed into a composed and accomplished finisher.

Updated: September 01, 2025, 7:21 AM`
