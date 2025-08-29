Premier League predictions: Tottenham to go top with win over Bournemouth

Matchday 3 of the 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off on Saturday with a London derby as Fulham visit Chelsea.

That's the first of six games on the day with the action closed out by an evening fixture between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road.

Four further games complete the weekend line-up, with the undoubted highlight being Arsenal's trip to Anfield to face champions Liverpool. See below as we pick out the winners and losers.

Saturday, Chelsea v Fulham, 3.30pm UAE

Fulham won this fixture last season, a 2-1 victory on Boxing Day at Stamford Bridge. That was, however, a rare success at the home of their neighbours and Marco Silva's side will be hard pushed to repeat the trick. Chelsea thrashed West Ham 5-1 last time out and are heavy favourites this weekend. Estevao is likely to continue with Cole Palmer a doubt. Emile Smith-Rowe could get the nod for the visitors.

Prediction: Chelsea 3 Fulham 1

Tottenham v Bournemouth, 6pm

Spurs have made a strong start under Thomas Frank and confidence will be sky high after their fully deserved 2-0 win at Manchester City last week. The Cherries also got off the mark as they beat Wolves but were then beaten 2-0 at home by Brentford in the League Cup. A win would would take Frank's side top of the early league table. Bournemouth have only ever won once at Tottenham – a 3-2 victory in April 2023 when they had current Spurs striker Dominic Solanke in their ranks.

Prediction: Tottenham 2 Bournemouth 1

Wolves v Everton, 6pm

Everton bounced back from their opening defeat at Leeds with successive 2-0 victories – against Brighton and then over Mansfield in the League Cup. Wolves have done nothing to dispel pre-season warnings of a tough campaign ahead. Jorgen Strand Larsen should start again despite ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle.

Prediction: Wolves 0 Everton 1

Sunderland v Brentford, 6pm

Sunderland fell flat at Burnley after their thumping opening day win over West Ham. Brentford, meanwhile, were tipped by many to struggle but have shown signs of competence under new boss Keith Andrews. Ethan Pinnock is fit again for the Bees after returning from injury at Bournemouth in the League Cup.

Prediction: Sunderland 1 Brentford 1

Manchester United v Burnley, 6pm

United's dismal League Cup exit to Grimsby suddenly makes this game absolutely vital and also hard to call. Ruben Amorim's side played well enough when losing to Arsenal and drawing with Fulham but completely bombed at Gresty Road. A home game against a promoted team is still a good chance to get a first win.

Prediction: Man United 1 Burnley 0

Leeds v Newcastle, 8.30pm

It's been a poor week for Leeds with a brutal 5-0 defeat at Arsenal followed by an embarrassing League Cup exit to a youthful Sheffield Wednesday on penalties. Newcastle's Anthony Gordon begins a three-match ban for his red card against Liverpool. Striker William Osula might get a rare start with Alexander Isak set to miss out again.

Prediction: Leeds 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday, Nottingham Forest v West Ham, 5pm

Forest are likely to be unchanged for a third game in a row after a strong start to the season. Conversely, West Ham boss Graham Potter is desperately searching for a winning formula after three straight defeats. He's unlikely to find it at the City Ground.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2 West Ham 0

Brighton v Manchester City, 5pm

Rayan Ait-Nouri is a doubt for City after being forced off against Tottenham. Rodri could make his first start of the season. Pep Guardiola has a big call to make whether to bring back Ederson or keep faith with James Trafford despite his blunderous display against Spurs. Brighton have only one point to show for their efforts but have played well in patches.

Prediction: Brighton 2 Man City 2

Liverpool v Arsenal, 7.30pm

Alexis Mac Allister is a doubt after a training ground injury saw him miss Liverpool's win at Newcastle. Dominik Szoboszlai could play right-back again with Jeremie Frimpong injured and Conor Bradley feeling his way back. Arsenal will be without Martin Odegaard (shoulder) and Bukayo Saka (hamstring), but Eberechi Eze is set to make his Gunners debut.

Prediction: Liverpool 1 Arsenal 1

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace, 10pm

Palace have a strong record against Villa, winning four of their past five meetings and scoring 16 goals in the process. That said, and despite an unconvincing start to the new campaign, Villa are a strong side on their own turf.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1 Crystal Palace 1

