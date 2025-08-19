Al Ain threaten counter legal action against UAE FA over referee row

Al Ain have hit back in their refereeing dispute with the Football Association, threatening counter legal action.
The club released a statement after their 2-1 win over Al Bataeh in their opening fixture of the UAE Pro League on Saturday, in which they condemned “a number of controversial refereeing incidents”.
The statement said it rejected the “continued occurrence of refereeing errors that could affect the team’s progress”.
“Al Ain Club stresses its firm and unwavering position in supporting the refereeing system in Emirati football, and is standing by all efforts made to develop it in a way that contributes to the advancement of the game and enhances its integrity and fairness,” the statement said.
“However, the club at the same time rejects the continued occurrence of refereeing errors that could affect the team's progress in local competitions.
“[It] stresses its keenness to take the necessary steps to ensure justice and equal opportunities between all teams, while emphasising the importance of developing the standards and mechanisms for selecting video technology referees to keep pace with the requirements of the stage, and limit controversial and influential decisions.”
Although the new season is only one matchday old, the complaint is not a new one by Al Ain.
After the final game of last season, before they headed off to the Club World Cup in the United States, Vladimir Ivic, the coach, said the issue had cost his side.
“We played good football and we deserved eight or nine points more [in the closing weeks of the season],” Ivic said after their win against Al Nasr in May.
“I believe this is the reason we are not second. I don’t speak about finishing fourth position; I speak about second.
“They didn’t allow us to take nine points. If you look game by game at the mistakes that were made against us, you will understand what I mean.”
Ivic also said “when you work, and you have players who fight, when you lose the game and it is not your fault, it is hard to take.” That frustration has now been made formal by way of their statement at the weekend.
The UAE FA responded immediately, saying it completely rejected “any questioning of the integrity and competence”.
“[The FA] expressed its strong objection to the inappropriate criticism of arbitration decisions published on Al Ain Club's official platforms, calling on those in charge of the club to adhere to sporting values and the principles of respect and not to detract from the work of others," it said.
“The Football Association also confirmed that it has initiated the necessary legal action against Al Ain Club, and will take similar legal action against anyone who inappropriately belittles its work or the performance of its members.”
The FA pointed out Al Ain has “no business interfering” in the evaluation of officiating, saying there are “clear mechanisms” for objecting to decisions.
It also suggested the club focus on “internal affairs”.
“It is worth noting that over the past two seasons, the club and its members have been committing many administrative errors during administrative transactions with [the FA], which the [FA] dealt with professionally and through its official channels,” it said.
“The Federation hopes that the club will further develop the performance of its members and avoid getting involved in matters that do not concern it.”
The governing body also pointed out clubs could request the assistance of foreign referees, as occasionally happens during big Pro League matches.
For example, Clement Turpin, the highly regarded French referee, was flown in to oversee Al Ain’s game against Al Wasl at the beginning of last season.
The FA’s statement was met with an angry response by Al Ain, who said they will pursue legal action of their own.
"Al Ain Football Club condemns the statement issued against it on the evening of Sunday, August 17, 2025, and confirms that the matter has been referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures to protect the rights of the club and its members,” it said.
Al Ain’s next fixture is an away trip to Dibba on Saturday.
