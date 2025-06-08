Lamine Yamal set to flex his Ballon d'Or credentials in Nations League final

Manager Luis de la Fuente did not hold back in his admiration and for the teen sensation whose breathtaking talent had helped guide Spain to the brink of another trophy.

The reigning European champions had just come out on top 5-4 in a thrilling Uefa Nations League last-four win over World Cup runners-up France to set up Sunday's final against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

At the heart of that victory was Barcelona's 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal who scored twice in Stuttgart, coming hot-on-the-heels of helping his club side regain the La Liga title from bitter rivals Real Madrid this season.

“He's the best player in the world,” insisted De la Fuente of Yamal, who was named best young player at Euro 2024 – which saw Spain beat England in the final – as well as being awarded the tournament's best goal.

That stunning strike, also against the French, saw Yamal become the youngest scorer in European Championship history at the age of 16 years 362 days.

And, according to De la Fuente, his double against the same opposition on Thursday should put him very much in the running for the ultimate individual footballing accolade, one that has been dominated by two of the all-time greats – Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – since 2008.

“Yamal has made a statement tonight and shown that he should win the Ballon d'Or,” said the Spanish coach after the match. And there will be few who argue with him.

Yamal's big rival for the award is former Barca boy Ousmane Dembele, who helped Paris Saint-Germain secure a historic treble following the French club's first ever Uefa Champions League title thanks to an unforgettable 5-0 drubbing of Inter Milan.

But it was the young pretender who outshone the 28-year-old France attacker Dembele at the MHP Arena in Germany.

“I always say the same thing to mum, that I try to give my all,” said Yamal, after a campaign that has seen his Barca team win La Liga, the Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup.

“That is what motivates me and what gets me up in the morning. It is why I play football. It's always best to speak on the pitch.

“Dembele is a great player, we saw that in the Champions League, but I am happy that we're the ones in the final.”

The plaudits keep on coming for the teenager who has just been named best La Liga Under-23 player of the season, with Barca's Brazilian attacker Raphinha taking the senior crown ahead of teammate Yamal and 31-goal Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe.

Yamal, who recently extended his contract to 2031 in a deal that includes a one billion Euro buyout clause, finished the La Liga season with nine goals and 13 assists in 35 matches. Across all competitions, those figures rose to 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 games.

It is remarkable to think that at such a tender age, Yamal has already broken the 100-game barrier for Barca, as well as winning 20 caps and scoring six goals for Spain.

Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory have recently calculated that Yamal – whose mother is from Equatorial Guinea and father Moroccan – commands the mind-boggling transfer value of €402.3 million.

That figure takes into account factors such as contract length, performance, age, popularity and club characteristics. The next highest values are that of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (€239.6m) and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham (€233.8).

“This extraordinary figure is linked to equally extraordinary performances achieved at an age – 18 in July – when most players, even the best, are just starting out at professional level,” the report said.

Like De la Fuente, club manager Hansi Flick is of no doubt about the “genius” talent he has at his disposal, while also making it clear that it will be down to Barcelona and the player himself to maintain his current trajectory

“Yes, he’s a genius. He’s only 17, and we have to help him,” the German coach said. “I hope he wants us to help him too, that we can take care of him, because he’s very young and everything seems so easy right now, but it isn’t.

“If you want to play at the highest level for the next 15 years, you have to train very well and be very mentally strong. Lamine is smart and intelligent; it’s good that he enjoys all this, but you also have to work and work. Talented players have to work too.”

Next up for Yamal is the match against Portugal at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena and the chance for major honour number six for club and country.

And ahead of the final, opposition attacker and veteran superstar Ronaldo had a salient message.

“Lamine Yamal is doing very well, taking advantage of his talent. Let the kid grow,” said the 40-year-old Al Nassr player. “Don't put too much pressure on him. Let him be and grow well, take the pressure off. He has no shortage of talent.”

