PSG supporters and motorists halt on the Peripherique between Porte Maillot and Porte Champerret in Paris early June 1, 2025, during celebrations following their 5-0 victory in the Uefa Champions League final. AFP
PSG supporters and motorists halt on the Peripherique between Porte Maillot and Porte Champerret in Paris early June 1, 2025, during celebrations following their 5-0 victory in the Uefa Champions League final. AFP
Fans of PSG celebrate on the Champs-Elysees after their team won the Uefa Champions League. EPA
Fans of PSG celebrate on the Champs-Elysees after their team won the Uefa Champions League. EPA
Fans of PSG on the Champs-Elysees. EPA
Fans of PSG on the Champs-Elysees. EPA
Fans of PSG celebrate on the Champs-Elysees. EPA
Fans of PSG celebrate on the Champs-Elysees. EPA
PSG supporters and motorists halt on the Peripherique between Porte Maillot and Porte Champerret in Paris. AFP
PSG supporters and motorists halt on the Peripherique between Porte Maillot and Porte Champerret in Paris. AFP
PSG supporters gather holding flares on a street in Paris. AFP
PSG supporters gather holding flares on a street in Paris. AFP
Police officers protect themselves from a flare on the Champs Elysees avenue after PSG won the Champions League. Reuters
Police officers protect themselves from a flare on the Champs Elysees avenue after PSG won the Champions League. Reuters
Riot police protect themselves from fans on the Champs Elysees. Reuters
Riot police protect themselves from fans on the Champs Elysees. Reuters
French police in action as clashes erupt with PSG fans. EPA
French police in action as clashes erupt with PSG fans. EPA
French firefighters extinguish a street fire. EPA
French firefighters extinguish a street fire. EPA

Sport

Football

Two dead and hundreds arrested in France after Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph

Clashes with police taint celebrations after team's win over Inter Milan in Munich

AFP

June 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Two people died and hundreds were arrested in France overnight as football fans celebrated Paris Saint-Germain's stunning Champions League final victory, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

The epicentre of the euphoria was in Paris, which was a theatre of car horns, cheers, singing in the street and fireworks throughout the night following PSG's 5-0 triumph over Inter Milan in Munich.

The ministry said 491 people were arrested in the capital when crowds converged on the Champs-Elysees avenue and clashes broke out with officers.

Across France as a whole, including Paris, a total of 559 people were arrested, it added.

The two deaths occurred as the celebrations took place.

A man riding a motor scooter in Paris died after being hit by a car in the city's southern 15th arrondissement located just a couple of kilometres away from the Champs-Elysees.

In the southwestern town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a gathering feting the PSG victory, prosecutors said.

His death occurred shortly after the match and "during the celebrations", but the prosecutor's office said it did not know whether it was related to the Champions League final. It added that the perpetrator was "on the run".

The PSG team are to hold a victory parade on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday, with tens of thousands of supporters expected to gather to catch a glimpse of their returning heroes.

Overnight, though, AFP journalists saw police on the famed thoroughfare using a water cannon to stop a crowd reaching the Arc de Triomphe that sits at the top of the Champs-Elysees.

"Troublemakers on the Champs-Elysees were looking to create incidents and repeatedly came into contact with police by throwing large fireworks and other objects," police said in a statement.

Elsewhere, police said a car careered into fans celebrating PSG's win in Grenoble in southeastern France, leaving four people injured, two of them seriously. All of those hurt were from the same family, police said.

The driver handed himself in to the police and was placed under arrest. A source close to the investigation said it was believed the driver had not acted intentionally.

The public prosecutor's office said the driver had tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos lifts the trophy after their 5-0 Uefa Champions League final win over Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, 2025. EPA
Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos lifts the trophy after their 5-0 Uefa Champions League final win over Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, 2025. EPA
PSG manager Luis Enrique celebrates with the trophy after their stunning win over Inter Milan. AP
PSG manager Luis Enrique celebrates with the trophy after their stunning win over Inter Milan. AP
PSG goalscorers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi with the trophy. PA
PSG goalscorers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi with the trophy. PA
PSG celebrate after the French club became European champions for the first time in their history. EPA
PSG celebrate after the French club became European champions for the first time in their history. EPA
Desire Doue scores Paris Saint-Germain's third goal. Getty Images
Desire Doue scores Paris Saint-Germain's third goal. Getty Images
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring PSG's fourth goal in Munich. AP
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring PSG's fourth goal in Munich. AP
Substitute Senny Mayulu scores PSG's fifth goal in the 86th minute. Getty Images
Substitute Senny Mayulu scores PSG's fifth goal in the 86th minute. Getty Images
Desire Doue celebrates scoring his second and PSG's third goal against Inter Milan in Munich. Getty Images
Desire Doue celebrates scoring his second and PSG's third goal against Inter Milan in Munich. Getty Images
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia slots home PSG's fourth goal in the 73rd minute. Reuters
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia slots home PSG's fourth goal in the 73rd minute. Reuters
PSG's Desire Doue after scoring his team's second goal in Munich. EPA
PSG's Desire Doue after scoring his team's second goal in Munich. EPA
Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer is wrong-footed by Desire Doue's deflected shot that put PSG two up in Munich. Reuters
Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer is wrong-footed by Desire Doue's deflected shot that put PSG two up in Munich. Reuters
PSG manager Luis Enrique, left, celebrates after Desire Doue put his team 2-0 ahead. Getty Images
PSG manager Luis Enrique, left, celebrates after Desire Doue put his team 2-0 ahead. Getty Images
Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his PSG's second goal at the Allianz Arena. AP
Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his PSG's second goal at the Allianz Arena. AP
PSG fans set off flares in the stands during the Champions League final. PA
PSG fans set off flares in the stands during the Champions League final. PA
Desire Doue scores PSG's second goal - via a deflection off Federico Dimarco (not in picture) - in the 20th minute. AP
Desire Doue scores PSG's second goal - via a deflection off Federico Dimarco (not in picture) - in the 20th minute. AP
Inter manager Simone Inzaghi during the final. EPA
Inter manager Simone Inzaghi during the final. EPA
Achraf Hakimi scores finishes past Inter Milan keeper Yann Sommer. Reuters
Achraf Hakimi scores finishes past Inter Milan keeper Yann Sommer. Reuters
Achraf Hakimi celebrates with teammate Ousmane Dembele after putting PSG 1-0 up in the 12th minute. Getty Images
Achraf Hakimi celebrates with teammate Ousmane Dembele after putting PSG 1-0 up in the 12th minute. Getty Images
Achraf Hakimi side foots past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer to put PSG into an early lead. Getty Images
Achraf Hakimi side foots past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer to put PSG into an early lead. Getty Images
PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi refuses to celebrate in front of the fans of his former club Inter. Getty Images
PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi refuses to celebrate in front of the fans of his former club Inter. Getty Images

The majority of fans celebrated peacefully, but police in Paris said scuffles broke out near the Champs-Elysees avenue, and around PSG's Parc des Princes stadium, where 48,000 had watched the 5-0 win on giant screens.

Most of those arrested in the capital were suspected of illegally possessing fireworks and causing disorder, police said.

The PSG victory meant the club won the biggest prize in European club football for the first time in their history.

One 20-year-old PSG supporter, Clement, said: "It's so good and so deserved! We have a song that talks about our struggles and it hasn't always been easy.

"But we got our faith back this year with a team without stars. They're 11 guys who play for each other."

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said he would host the victorious players on Sunday to congratulate them.

In a message on X, Macron hailed a "day of glory for PSG". Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo hailed it as a "historic" win.

A total of 11.5 million people tuned in across France to watch the match, according to figures given by the Mediametrie audience-measurement company.

Palestine and Israel
Towering concerns
Tomorrow 2021
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
World Mental Health Day
While you're here
While you're here
More coverage from the Future Forum
Saudi National Day
While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6?
  1. Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032
  2. Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905
  3. Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560
  4. Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728
  5. Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488
  6. The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170
  7. Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269

*Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

What is Folia?

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai.

Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship."

Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust.

In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". 

There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe.

While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

Company Profile

Company name: Yeepeey

Started: Soft launch in November, 2020

Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani

Based: Dubai

Industry: E-grocery

Initial investment: $150,000

Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

The past Palme d'Or winners

2018 Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-eda

2017 The Square, Ruben Ostlund

2016 I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach

2015 DheepanJacques Audiard

2014 Winter Sleep (Kış Uykusu), Nuri Bilge Ceylan

2013 Blue is the Warmest Colour (La Vie d'Adèle: Chapitres 1 et 2), Abdellatif Kechiche, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux

2012 Amour, Michael Haneke

2011 The Tree of LifeTerrence Malick

2010 Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (Lung Bunmi Raluek Chat), Apichatpong Weerasethakul

2009 The White Ribbon (Eine deutsche Kindergeschichte), Michael Haneke

2008 The Class (Entre les murs), Laurent Cantet

While you're here
You might also like
Expo details

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia

The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

It is expected to attract 25 million visits

Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos.

More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020

The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area

It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Six large-scale objects on show
  • Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar
  • The 17th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India
  • A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world
  • Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office
  • A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century
  • Torrijos Palace dome
While you're here...
Most&nbsp;wanted&nbsp;allegations
  • Benjamin Macann, 32: involvement in cocaine smuggling gang.
  • Jack Mayle, 30: sold drugs from a phone line called the Flavour Quest.
  • Callum Halpin, 27: over the 2018 murder of a rival drug dealer. 
  • Asim Naveed, 29: accused of being the leader of a gang that imported cocaine.
  • Calvin Parris, 32: accused of buying cocaine from Naveed and selling it on.
  • John James Jones, 31: allegedly stabbed two people causing serious injuries.
  • Callum Michael Allan, 23: alleged drug dealing and assaulting an emergency worker.
  • Dean Garforth, 29: part of a crime gang that sold drugs and guns.
  • Joshua Dillon Hendry, 30: accused of trafficking heroin and crack cocain. 
  • Mark Francis Roberts, 28: grievous bodily harm after a bungled attempt to steal a £60,000 watch.
  • James ‘Jamie’ Stevenson, 56: for arson and over the seizure of a tonne of cocaine.
  • Nana Oppong, 41: shot a man eight times in a suspected gangland reprisal attack. 
More from Neighbourhood Watch:

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.

Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.

Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.

Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.

“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.

Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.

From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.

Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.

BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.

Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.

Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.

“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.

Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.

“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.

“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

World Mental Health Day
Tomorrow 2021
Updated: June 01, 2025, 9:59 AM`
Champions LeagueFranceParisParis Saint-Germain
Read next...
PSG head coach Luis Enrique lifts the trophy after the team won the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Internazionale Milano in Munich, Germany 31 May 2025. PSG won 5-0. EPA / FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Enrique ‘very emotional’ after PSG secure famous Champions League triumph

Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Inter Milan - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 31, 2025 Paris St Germain's Marquinhos lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Doue double helps PSG thrash Inter to claim historic Champions League crown

Two dead and hundreds arrested in France after PSG's Champions League win

Enrique ‘very emotional’ after PSG secure famous Champions League triumph

Doue double helps PSG thrash Inter to claim historic Champions League crown

Arsenal 2024/25 season review and player ratings

Large blaze contained at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah fuel depot after 24-hour battle

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced for private sector

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays announced for UAE public sector employees

Eneron Magnus: Abu Dhabi police's new autonomous vehicle with a cell inside

Eneron Magnus: Abu Dhabi police's new autonomous vehicle with a cell inside

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Elon Musk appears with black eye at White House farewell

Elon Musk appears with black eye at White House farewell

Gazan girl receives life-saving treatment in Abu Dhabi for malnutrition

Gazan girl receives life-saving treatment in Abu Dhabi for malnutrition