Luis Enrique ‘very emotional’ after Paris Saint-Germain secure famous Champions League triumph

Luis Enrique admitted he was feeling “very emotional” as Paris Saint-Germain fans paid tribute to his late daughter after the French club claimed Champions League victory for the first time.

PSG routed Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich on Saturday as Desire Doue’s double, as well as goals from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu, secured a historic treble for the French league and cup winners.

After the game, PSG supporters unveiled a tifo paying tribute to Enrique’s daughter Xana, who died in 2019 at the age of nine from cancer.

Enrique said: “I’m very happy. It was very emotional at the end with the banner from the fans for my family. But I always think about my daughter.”

Enrique joined PSG last July and has overseen the development of a brilliant young team following the departure of star striker Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

It was the 55-year-old’s second treble as a manager after winning the Champions League, LaLiga and Copa del Rey at Barcelona in 2015.

The Eiffel Tower was lit up in the red and blue of PSG to mark their first Champions League triumph, and only the second by a French club after Marseille in 1993.

Enrique said: “Since day one, I said I wanted to win important trophies, and Paris had never won the Champions League.

“We did it for the first time. It’s a great feeling to make many people happy.

A Paris Saint-Germain's supporter holds a PSG flag in front of The Eiffel Tower illuminated in the colours of the club. AFP

“I tried to keep the pressure down for a club that had never won the competition. Inter are a great side, but we were fantastic in our pressing.

“Every player improved this season, and so did the team.

“A coach needs to control their emotions – you need to deal with the pressure in order to help the players.

“We prepared the final with the necessary calm to put the excitement in the right place. Now we can enjoy it; we can take the trophy back to Paris.

“We had a great start to the game, dominating from the beginning. But I wanted them to keep pushing, scoring, to ensure we won the game.”

Inter hurt by 'heavy defeat'

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi promised his side would bounce back from their Munich mauling, when they conceded twice in the opening 20 minutes and never recovered.

“We need to learn from defeats and come out stronger,” said Inzaghi.

“This hurts like the Istanbul final (2023 defeat to Manchester City).

“It’s a heavy defeat because it comes in a final. We can come out stronger from this defeat, like we did in 2023 and then won the league the following season.

“Paris deserved to win this game and the trophy. We’re disappointed, but the path to this point was great.

“The game, of course, wasn’t good enough on our part.

“I thanked my players for what they did this season. We didn’t win a trophy, but I am proud to be their coach.”

Clashes in Paris as fans celebrate

Thousands of PSG supporters took to the streets of the French capital on Saturday to celebrate their club's victory in the Champions League final, but police clashed with some youths.

While the majority of fans celebrated peacefully, Paris police said scuffles broke out involving fans near the city's Champs-Elysees avenue and PSG's Parc des Princes stadium, where 48,000 supporters had gathered to watch the match on big screens.

Officers detained 131 people, most of them for possession of fireworks, Paris police said. AFP reported that a water cannon was used to stop a crowd reaching the Arc de Triomphe.

"Troublemakers on the Champs-Elysees were looking to create incidents and repeatedly came into contact with police by throwing large fireworks and other objects," police said in a statement.

PSG supporters and motorists halt on the Peripherique between Porte Maillot and Porte Champerret in Paris early June 1, 2025, during celebrations following their 5-0 victory in the Uefa Champions League final. AFP Fans of PSG celebrate on the Champs-Elysees after their team won the Uefa Champions League. EPA Fans of PSG on the Champs-Elysees. EPA Fans of PSG celebrate on the Champs-Elysees. EPA PSG supporters and motorists halt on the Peripherique between Porte Maillot and Porte Champerret in Paris. AFP PSG supporters gather holding flares on a street in Paris. AFP Police officers protect themselves from a flare on the Champs Elysees avenue after PSG won the Champions League. Reuters Riot police protect themselves from fans on the Champs Elysees. Reuters French police in action as clashes erupt with PSG fans. EPA French firefighters extinguish a street fire. EPA

Mostly though, fans showed their joy by singing and dancing in the streets, with cars sounding their horns, after their team won the biggest prize in European club football for the first time in their history.

One 20-year-old PSG supporter, Clement, said: "It's so good and so deserved! We have a song that talks about our struggles and it hasn't always been easy.

"But we got our faith back this year with a team without stars. They're 11 guys who play for each other."

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would host the victorious players on Sunday to congratulate them.

In a separate message on X, Macron hailed a "day of glory for PSG". "Bravo, we are all proud," he wrote. "Paris is the capital of Europe tonight."

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo hailed it as a "historic" win.

The PSG team will hold a victory parade on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday when tens of thousands of supporters are expected to gather to get a glimpse of their returning heroes.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

Remaining fixtures August 29 – UAE v Saudi Arabia, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

September 5 – Iraq v UAE, Amman, Jordan (venue TBC)

Gulf Men's League final Dubai Hurricanes 24-12 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

RIVER%20SPIRIT %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeila%20Aboulela%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Saqi%20Books%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Everton v Tottenham, Sunday, 8.30pm (UAE) Match is live on BeIN Sports

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The biog Title: General Practitioner with a speciality in cardiology Previous jobs: Worked in well-known hospitals Jaslok and Breach Candy in Mumbai, India Education: Medical degree from the Government Medical College in Nagpur How it all began: opened his first clinic in Ajman in 1993 Family: a 90-year-old mother, wife and two daughters Remembers a time when medicines from India were purchased per kilo

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

TERMINAL HIGH ALTITUDE AREA DEFENCE (THAAD) What is THAAD? It is considered to be the US's most superior missile defence system. Production: It was created in 2008. Speed: THAAD missiles can travel at over Mach 8, so fast that it is hypersonic. Abilities: THAAD is designed to take out ballistic missiles as they are on their downward trajectory towards their target, otherwise known as the "terminal phase". Purpose: To protect high-value strategic sites, such as airfields or population centres. Range: THAAD can target projectiles inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere, at an altitude of 150 kilometres above the Earth's surface. Creators: Lockheed Martin was originally granted the contract to develop the system in 1992. Defence company Raytheon sub-contracts to develop other major parts of the system, such as ground-based radar. UAE and THAAD: In 2011, the UAE became the first country outside of the US to buy two THAAD missile defence systems. It then stationed them in 2016, becoming the first Gulf country to do so.