Pyramids' Walid El Karti, in blue, scores in the 94th minute as the game against Mamelodi Sundowns finished 1-1. Reuters
Pyramids' Walid El Karti, in blue, scores in the 94th minute as the game against Mamelodi Sundowns finished 1-1. Reuters

Sport

Football

CAF Champions League final: Pyramids snatch late draw against Mamelodi Sundowns

Walid El Karti heads in crucial away goal to take 1-1 draw back to Cairo for return leg

The National

May 24, 2025