FA Cup final talking points: Man City ending 'horrific' season on high, Eze on Crystal Palace hot streak

All eyes turn to Wembley Stadium this weekend as Crystal Palace take on Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final. While City are hoping to lift the cup for an eighth time, Palace aim to secure the first piece of major silverware in their history. Here are the main talking points ahead of the big game in London. Manchester City go into the Wembley final looking to end a troubled season by securing the third FA Cup of Pep Guardiola's nine-year reign. The Spaniard has endured the toughest campaign of his coaching career, one that has seen an unprecedented losing streak, serious injuries to key players and their four-season grip on the Premier League title <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/liverpool-celebrate-premier-league-title-with-crushing-win-over-tottenham-at-anfield/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/liverpool-celebrate-premier-league-title-with-crushing-win-over-tottenham-at-anfield/">broken by Liverpool</a>. “This season has been tough,” striker Erling Haaland admitted to BBC Sport. “It is not nice to lose so many games, it is boring and not fun. That's why we need to finish well and get a trophy. “We have the FA Cup final to play for and in a horrific season we still managed to do this, that says it all.” But even if they do overcome Palace, then seal a top-five Premier League spot and the Uefa Champions League place that goes with it – Guardiola has already made his feelings clear. “We are a thousand million points behind Liverpool,” he said after beating Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals. “I said many times the season hasn't been good because we define if the season is good or not with the Premier League.” While City target the 19th piece of silverware of the Guardiola reign, opponents Palace are aiming for the their first ever major trophy. Eagles manager Oliver Glasner can write his name into club folklore by overcoming City, although the final comes just one month after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/12/kevin-de-bruyne-and-ederson-steal-the-show-as-manchester-city-rally-to-defeat-crystal-palace/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/12/kevin-de-bruyne-and-ederson-steal-the-show-as-manchester-city-rally-to-defeat-crystal-palace/">Palace's 5-2 league thumping</a> at the Etihad Stadium. The German's first full season in charge has seen Palace equal their best ever Premier League points total of 49 – with two games still to play – and will see them compete in the FA Cup final for a third time. It would be the second trophy of Glasner's coaching career, having guided German side Eintracht Frankfurt to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/05/18/eintracht-frankfurt-win-europa-league-after-dramatic-penalty-shootout-against-rangers/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/05/18/eintracht-frankfurt-win-europa-league-after-dramatic-penalty-shootout-against-rangers/">Uefa Europa League crown in 2022</a>. And the 50-year-old admitted before last week's Premier League win over Tottenham that his rise to success would be a shock to the Glasner of a decade ago. “I was managing in the Austrian second league 10 years ago,” said Glasner. “And if you told me, '10 years later, you will have won the Europa League and you will be facing an FA Cup final with a Premier League side', I would say, 'visit the doctor'.” Looking to deny Glasner and Palace their moment of glory could be his former player Omar Marmoush. Guardiola has hinted that the Egyptian – who has seven goals in 19 City appearances – is in the running to start at Wembley, alongside fit-again top-scorer Haaland The attacker played under Glasner at German side Wolfsburg while still a rough diamond fresh from the Egyptian league, before the coach left for Frankfurt. Marmoush would spend three years at Wolfsburg – that included loan spells at St Pauli and Stuttgart – before joining Frankfurt on a free transfer in 2023, ironically just as Glasner left the club. It was at Frankfurt that Marmoush's form stepped up to a level that would ultimately earn a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/23/omar-marmoush-signs-for-premier-league-champions-manchester-city/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/23/omar-marmoush-signs-for-premier-league-champions-manchester-city/">big-money move to City</a> in January. “He has all the abilities to become one of the top strikers in the world,” said Glasner ahead of their league clash last month. “We could see from day one, when he trained with us [at Wolfsburg]. “Immediately he showed at Manchester City the kind of striker he is, so I'm really pleased for him.” Heading to Wembley in flying form is Eberechi Eze after the Palace attacker made it five goals in four games with a double against Spurs last week. Eze is enjoying what is comfortably the most productive season of his career with 12 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, as well as scoring his first goal for England against Latvia in March. “It’s been a weird season,” Eze said of his own form after the win at Spurs. “But I have gradually got there. [I’m] gradually getting some rhythm and playing how I want to be playing, helping the team as much as I can. It’s a good time right now.” “He's scored some amazing goals,” said Glasner of his star player. “It's good to have him in great shape.” The fear for Glanser and Palace will be that the 26-year-old follows in the footsteps of former teammate Michael Olise – who has been a revelation since joining German giants Bayern Munich last summer – and heads for the Selhurst Park exit. The Kevin De Bruyne era at Manchester City <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/kevin-de-bruyne-announces-he-will-leave-manchester-city-at-end-of-the-season/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/kevin-de-bruyne-announces-he-will-leave-manchester-city-at-end-of-the-season/">will soon be over</a> after the club decided against giving the Belgian a new contract. He will leave the Etihad this summer after 10 years having long since secured his status as one of the all-time great Premier League players, winning six league titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and one Champions League. There will be no shortage of suitors for De Bruyne, 33, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, the United States and Italy, as well as remaining in England. Wherever he ends up, there is no doubting the impact he has made at City after making 419 appearances, scoring 109 goals and providing 177 assists for grateful teammates. “It's almost impossible to replace this kind of player,” admitted Guardiola earlier this month. “It is not just the performance, it is what he means to the heart for our fans for many, many years.”