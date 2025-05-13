Sadio Mane, right, gets the match ball after scoring four times for Al Nassr against Al Okhdood.
Sadio Mane, right, gets the match ball after scoring four times for Al Nassr against Al Okhdood.

Sport

Football

Sadio Mane hits four as Al Nassr win 9-0 without Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Pro League side record biggest ever win over 10-man Al Okhdood

Andy Lewis

May 13, 2025