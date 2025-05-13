Sadio Mane hits four as Al Nassr win 9-0 without Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr went on a goalscoring spree on Monday night, recording their biggest ever win in the absence of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese veteran, who was rested for the game, might lead the Saudi Pro League goalscoring charts with 23 strikes but missed the chance to fill his boots as 10-man Al Okhdood were put to the sword 9-0 by the Riyadh giants. Instead, it was former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane who stole the show with a four-goal haul. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-pro-league/">Nassr's title hopes</a> are already over for another season with Al Ittihad on the brink of glory, but this big win kept alive their slim chances of securing a return to the Asian Champions League Elite. Al Nassr currently occupy third which would normally be good enough for automatic qualification, but with fifth-place Al Ahli set to return as defending champions, only the league's top two sides are guaranteed places in the 2025-26 competition. That leaves <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/">Nassr</a> facing the unlikely scenario of having to make up a five-point gap to second-place Al Hilal across the final three games of the campaign. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/">Ronaldo</a>, who is yet to agree fresh terms to remain a Nassr player next season, could only look on as they posted a club record win at relegation-threatened Okhdood. Stefano Pioli's side dominated from the start and the floodgates opened once Ayman Yahya grabbed Nassr's first in the 16th minute. Colombian star Jhon Duran and Croatian veteran Marcelo Brozovic both notched to extend their lead before the half-hour mark. Mane then scored the fourth of the night from the penalty spot for Pioli's side after Nawaf Boushal had been felled inside the box. Already four down heading into the second half, Okhdood's woes increased when goalkeeper Paulo Vitor was dismissed for a professional foul on Otavio. Duran, deployed as a central striker in Ronaldo's absence, grabbed his second and Al Nassr's fifth before Mane flickered into life with two quick goals to reach his hat-trick. The Senegalese then got his fourth to give Pioli's side an 8-0 lead before Mohammed Maran scored a penalty in injury time to complete the rout. Defending champions <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-hilal/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-hilal/">Al Hilal</a> delayed handing over their crown to Al Ittihad for a few days at least as they notched a routine 4-0 win over Al Orobah on Monday. Hilal, who have been making headlines off the pitch, eased to victory thanks Aleksandar Mitrovic's first-half strike, a goal from captain Salem Al Dawsari and a late brace from Brazilian youngster Kaio Cesar. Hilal, who dispensed with the services of Jorge Jesus after falling behind in the title race and a poor season in Asian competition, have been heavily linked with a move for Fulham manager Marco Silva. Silva, whose Cottagers side have had a strong campaign despite a recent dip in form, is reported to be the front-runner to replace Jesus. The Riyadh club are also rumoured to be weighing up a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian, who has scored 33 goals in 37 games on loan at Galatasaray this season, has a release clause of €75 million for non-Italian clubs. Hilal are six points behind Al Ittihad with three games to play. Laurent Blanc's Ittihad visit already relegated Al Raed on Thursday night with Hilal away at Al Fateh 24 hours later.