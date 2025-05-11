Sandro Tonali puts Newcastle 1-0 up in the second minute. Reuters

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes, who scored Newcastle's second goal, acknowledges the home support after the game. PA

Newcastle's Harvey Barnes shoots straight at Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the first half. AFP

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, right, is sent off by referee John Brooks after elbowing Newcastle defender Sven Botman in the face. PA

Players get heated in the second half with Marc Cucurella and Emil Krafth, right, squaring up. PA

Sandro Tonali celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's opening goal in the 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea at St James' Park on May, 11, 2025. Getty Images

Sandro Tonali puts Newcastle 1-0 up in the second minute. Reuters

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes, who scored Newcastle's second goal, acknowledges the home support after the game. PA

Newcastle's Harvey Barnes shoots straight at Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the first half. AFP

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, right, is sent off by referee John Brooks after elbowing Newcastle defender Sven Botman in the face. PA

Players get heated in the second half with Marc Cucurella and Emil Krafth, right, squaring up. PA

Sandro Tonali celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's opening goal in the 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea at St James' Park on May, 11, 2025. Getty Images

Newcastle secure 'anxious' win to boost Champions League hopes after being made to fight by 10-man Chelsea