Newcastle secure 'anxious' win to boost Champions League hopes after being made to fight by 10-man Chelsea

Newcastle United secured a vital win over 10-man Chelsea on Sunday in their battle to secure a place in next season's Uefa Champions League. Sandro Tonali had given the Magpies a dream start finishing from close range in a first-half that was completely dominated by Eddie Howe's men. Chelsea's cause was not helped when Nicolas Jackson was sent off in brainless fashion after 35 minutes for elbowing home defender Sven Botman in the face. But it was a very different Chelsea that emerged after the break after manager Enzo Maresca reshuffled his pack and brought on club captain Reece James. Newcastle's high-pressing drive and energy shown in the opening 45 minutes drained away as Chelsea took control of the game despite being a man down. And Newcastle needed Nick Pope at his best as the goalkeeper produced two excellent saves to deny efforts from Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez. But Chelsea's biggest opportunity to level the scores came eight minutes from time when James found space in the Newcastle box only to head over the bar when completely unmarked. And the London club were made to pay in the last minute when man-of-the-match Dan Burn laid the ball off to Bruno Guimaraes whose resulting shot flew over Robert Sanchez and into the back of the net via a deflection. Victory lifted Newcastle above Manchester City, who could only <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/10/premier-league-man-city-held-to-frustrating-draw-as-southampton-celebrate-moving-past-record-low-points-tally/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/10/premier-league-man-city-held-to-frustrating-draw-as-southampton-celebrate-moving-past-record-low-points-tally/">draw at bottom club Southampton</a> on Saturday, and up to third in the table with two games left to play – away to second-placed Arsenal and then Everton at home. Chelsea are three points behind in fifth but could be overtaken by Nottingham Forest who face relegated Leicester City later on Sunday. “It was anxious in the second half, that was an interesting 45 minutes,” said manager Howe after Newcastle's 20th league win of the season. “We played really well in the first half, we were electric, but a mixture of things – the psychology of the game, the scoreline, 10 v 11 – it made it a difficult second half. I thought Chelsea did really well but we hung in there. “We're on the road to what we want to do this season, but there's still a lot of work to do and two tough fixtures to play.” The two teams had both started the day level on 63 points, with only Newcastle's superior goal difference separating them. But it was the Magpies who came flying out the blocks and took the lead with a goal started and finished by Tonali. The Italian midfielder won back possession near the Chelsea penalty area before laying the ball to Guimaraes who in turn played in Jacob Murphy down the right. Newcastle's wingback then sent over a perfect low cross that Tonali finished at the back post for his career-best sixth goal of the season across all competitions. It was also Murphy's 12th Premier League assist this campaign – a total beaten only Mohamed Salah's 18 for newly-crowned champions Liverpool. Newcastle's would maintain that pace for much of the first half but could not add to their target with the likes of Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes missing opportunities to make it 2-0. But it would be Jackson's moment of madness that would ultimately cost Chelsea. The Senegalese striker clearly thrust a forearm into the face of Botman that was upgraded from a yellow to red card after VAR instructed referee John Brooks to review the challenge on the pitchside monitor. But having failed to register a shot on target in the opening half, Chelsea managed to turn the game on its head and dominate the game with 10 men. Spanish left-back Cucurella was denied a goal just after the hour mark when Pope got down well to parry away his low strike. Then, 20 minutes later, Enzo saw his clipped effort brilliantly tipped over the bar by Pope as Newcastle struggled to hold on to the lead. With home nerves jangling, James then missed his glorious opportunity before Guimaraes put the game to bed with a strike that clipped Malo Gusto before looping into the top corner. In a campaign that has seen them end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy – when they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/16/league-cup-final-newcastle-end-70-year-wait-for-trophy-after-win-over-liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/16/league-cup-final-newcastle-end-70-year-wait-for-trophy-after-win-over-liverpool/">defeated Liverpool to lift the League Cup</a> – Newcastle have now moved a big step close to securing Champions League football for the second time in three seasons. Chelsea could also yet lift some silverware themselves if they beat La Liga side Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final on May 28 – but face a nervous wait to see if they can qualify for European football's top table. Their final two games sees Maresca's men take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Friday before travelling to the Midlands for a clash with top-five rivals Forest on the final day of the season. “In this stadium it's already difficult, but to come here and for one hour to play with 10 players is not easy” said Italian coach Maresca. “Second half the team showed effort, spirit, energy, unbelievable. We must keep this spirit and energy for Friday.”