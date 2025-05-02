Akihiro Ienaga of Kawasaki Frontale celebrates during the AFC Champions League semi-final win against Al Nassr. Getty Images
Akihiro Ienaga of Kawasaki Frontale celebrates during the AFC Champions League semi-final win against Al Nassr. Getty Images

Sport

Football

AFC Champions League final: Al Ahli against Kawasaki Frontale is about glory, not wallets and credit cards

Japanese side are looking to upset their monied hosts, but Riyad Mahrez says Jeddah side will be inspired by their fans to fight till the end

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

May 02, 2025