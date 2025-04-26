Ismaila Sarr powers Crystal Palace to FA Cup final

Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup final for the first time in nine years as Ismaila Sarr's double and a stunning strike from Eberechi Eze secured a 3-0 win against Aston Villa at Wembley on Saturday. Palace's fans, dreaming of a first major trophy in the south London club's 119-year history, cranked up the volume from the first minute and were rewarded in thrilling fashion. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/29/eberechi-eze-continues-dream-week-as-ruthless-crystal-palace-beat-fulham-to-reach-fa-cup-semi-finals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/29/eberechi-eze-continues-dream-week-as-ruthless-crystal-palace-beat-fulham-to-reach-fa-cup-semi-finals/">England forward Eze </a>put Palace ahead in the 31st minute with a sweetly-struck right-footed shot from just outside the penalty area after being picked out by Sarr. Tyrick Mitchell spurned a glorious chance to make it 2-0 just before halftime and when Jean-Phillipe Mateta missed a penalty shortly after the restart, Palace might have feared they would be made to pay by their Premier League rivals. But Villa simply could not cope with Palace's energy and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/15/crystal-palace-beat-rivals-brighton-to-move-away-from-drop-zone/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/15/crystal-palace-beat-rivals-brighton-to-move-away-from-drop-zone/">Sarr </a>then sent a long-range low drive past Emiliano Martinez just before the hour to put his side firmly in control. Sarr then broke clear in stoppage time and finished in style to send Palace's fans into delirium. The Eagles have never won the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/30/fa-cup-omar-marmoush-scores-with-first-touch-as-man-city-beat-bournemouth-to-reach-semi-finals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/30/fa-cup-omar-marmoush-scores-with-first-touch-as-man-city-beat-bournemouth-to-reach-semi-finals/">FA Cup</a>, losing their two final appearances against Manchester United in 2016 and 1990. Villa, who last won the FA Cup in 1957, were hoping to make the final for the first time since 2015. But Unai Emery's team produced a dismal display and will have to settle for fighting to qualify for the Champions League via a top five finish in the Premier League. After the win, Palace hero Eze said he was grateful for a chance to aim for glory. "Special day. I'm grateful to God for the opportunity to play here, to win, to go to the final. We want to go all the way and we believe we can do it," he told BBC Sport. "I saw the opportunity to shoot, I am always trying my luck, always taking shots. We work on this stuff all the time, I'm grateful to God that I have scored today and helped the team." Eze also lauded Sarr for stepping up when the team needed him. "He's top. I probably got this [man of the match award] prematurely so I will probably be giving it to him inside, but he's helped us so much this season," Eze said. Villa piled on more pressure after the restart when Dean Henderson was called into another big save to deny John McGinn's sharp volley, then Lucas Digne fired through a crowd, narrowly wide of Henderson's right post. Palace were awarded a 53rd-minute penalty after Eze was tugged down by Kamara and Mateta stepped up to the spot after a VAR check, but the Frenchman's attempt clipped the post. Just as Villa had begun to gain momentum, Adam Wharton intercepted a pass and Sarr latched on after a quick touch from Mateta, taking a few paces forward before firing into the bottom-left corner. Henderson was called upon again to punch away a cross then denied substitute Leon Bailey, moments after Eagles striker Mateta slid in to deny Ross Barkley - who had also come on - a chance. Sarr probably should have cushioned the Eagles' lead earlier when he nodded Eze's cross off-target, while Matty Cash's attempt to claw a late goal back for Villa sailed wide. Villa had seven minutes of stoppage-time to turn things around, but Palace won the ball back and Sarr decided he was not finished, outpacing Konsa before slotting home in front of a sea of Eagles supporters.