Mikel Arteta optimistic about Bukayo Saka fitness as Arsenal look to keep Liverpool waiting

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident Leif Davis' red-card tackle on Bukayo Saka will not stop his star winger from playing, with important clashes in the Premier League and Europe coming up. Saka was withdrawn just 10 minutes into the second half of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/arsenal-put-liverpools-title-party-on-hold-with-commanding-win-over-ipswich/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/arsenal-put-liverpools-title-party-on-hold-with-commanding-win-over-ipswich/">Arsenal's 4-0 win </a>at Ipswich and had an ice pack applied to his right ankle following Davis' late challenge. He limped towards the tunnel at the conclusion of the game. However, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/07/arsenal-v-real-madrid-mikel-arteta-wants-to-write-our-own-history/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/07/arsenal-v-real-madrid-mikel-arteta-wants-to-write-our-own-history/">Arteta </a>is confident the England international, who has only just returned from a near four-month injury layoff following hamstring surgery, will be fit to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday. “We have to wait and see how he reacts after the session but he is nothing too serious. I think he will have a good chance to play tomorrow,” Arteta said. Arteta has a lot on his plate at the moment. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/16/psg-and-barcelona-book-champions-league-semi-final-spots-despite-second-leg-defeats/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/16/psg-and-barcelona-book-champions-league-semi-final-spots-despite-second-leg-defeats/">Gunners face PSG </a>in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Emirates in a week's time. They are also 13 points behind Liverpool in the league with five games remaining and need at least a draw against Palace to keep the title race alive. When asked if denying Liverpool was a motivation, Arteta said: “Our incentive is to win our game and to do our best to continue with our run that we are in right now, the rest we cannot control.” For Arsenal star Leandro Trossard, who scored a double in the 4-0 win at Ipswich, the Palace game could be an audition for the main match against PSG. “There are some big games coming up so everyone wants to be confident going into these games. As a forward player this is how you want to be and it's good for everyone. It is always nice to be on the scoresheet to help your team,” said. Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner said he has no intention of sending Crystal Palace's reserves out to face Arsenal. The Eagles travel to the Emirates just three days before their FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa. Liverpool will be keeping an eye on the game, knowing a Palace victory would secure the Premier League title without them kicking a ball. And Glasner insists the midweek clash is just as important as Saturday's Wembley match. “We are in a good situation, the players are fit and we want them to stay fit so we are always monitoring their minutes,” he said. “We have to look at what's best and which players are in the best shape but that doesn't mean we will make 10 changes tomorrow. “Maybe we will change two or three but that is not because we value the Saturday game more than tomorrow's game. “But we need to be top physically, top mentally to be able to compete with Arsenal. “I expect both teams entering the pitch to win the game. We expect Arsenal to play their strongest team. The fans deserve to see the best teams and we will play with the best available team tomorrow.”