Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe with the League Cup trophy during celebrations on Tyneside last weekend. EPA
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe with the League Cup trophy during celebrations on Tyneside last weekend. EPA

Sport

Football

Newcastle v Brentford: Magpies shift focus to Champions League qualification after highs of League Cup glory

Eddie Howe's team target Premier League push just days after 300,000 fans took to streets of Tyneside to celebrate historic Wembley win

Gareth Cox

April 02, 2025