Premier League predictions: Liverpool edge out Everton in Merseyside derby, flying Forest beat Man United

Arsenal enjoyed a battling 1-0 win over Chelsea before the international break and the Gunners have lost just once in the league this year. But a series of draws in that time means they sit second in the table, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool. Fulham's inconsistency remains a problem for Marco Silva's men who followed up a 2-0 league win over Tottenham – which leaves them in eighth place – by being <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/29/eberechi-eze-continues-dream-week-as-ruthless-crystal-palace-beat-fulham-to-reach-fa-cup-semi-finals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/29/eberechi-eze-continues-dream-week-as-ruthless-crystal-palace-beat-fulham-to-reach-fa-cup-semi-finals/">dumped out of the FA Cup </a>3-0 by Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on Saturday. <b>Prediction: Arsenal 2 Fulham 0 </b> Wolves are now nine points clear of the relegation zone after winning at bottom club Southampton last time out with nine games to go. West Ham are 16th in the standings – one place and eight points above Wolves – having drawn with Everton in their last outing. <b>Prediction: Wolves 1 West Ham 1</b> Forest's excellent season continued when they defeated Brighton via penalties to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1991. Victory here would make it three league wins in a row for Forest who lie just four points behind Arsenal in second place. United have gone four games unbeaten – with two wins and two draws – the last of which saw them <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/18/manuel-ugarte-sees-the-positives-as-manchester-united-find-some-consistency-in-turbulent-season/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/18/manuel-ugarte-sees-the-positives-as-manchester-united-find-some-consistency-in-turbulent-season/">defeat Leicester 3-0</a> at the King Power Stadium. But Ruben Amorim's side remain 13th in the table, 10 points outside the top six. <b>Prediction: Forest 2 Man United 1</b> Bournemouth's miserable run goes on having taken one point from a possible 12 in the league, and they were beaten 2-1 at home by Manchester City in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/30/fa-cup-omar-marmoush-scores-with-first-touch-as-man-city-beat-bournemouth-to-reach-semi-finals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/30/fa-cup-omar-marmoush-scores-with-first-touch-as-man-city-beat-bournemouth-to-reach-semi-finals/">FA Cup quarter-finals </a>on Sunday. But Bournemouth's woes pale in comparison to second-bottom Ipswich, who are seven points shy of safety and are the only club in the top four divisions of English football without a league win this year. <b>Prediction: Bournemouth 3 Ipswich 0</b> Brighton's FA Cup loss to Forest brought their seven-game unbeaten run to an end but they are still very much in the mix for European football next season, sitting seventh in the table, two points outside the top four. Villa have a busy month ahead with a two-leg Uefa Champions League quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain and an FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace coming up. They have lost just once in six league games and are ninth in the table, four points outside the top four. <b>Prediction: Brighton 2 Villa 2</b> City kept alive their last hope of lifting silverware this campaign by knocking Bournemouth out of the FA Cup at the weekend. But <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/09/we-dont-win-enough-pep-guardiola-warns-manchester-city-must-improve-to-seal-champions-league-spot/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/09/we-dont-win-enough-pep-guardiola-warns-manchester-city-must-improve-to-seal-champions-league-spot/">Pep Guardiola's side </a>have won only once in four league matches and remain in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season. Leicester are hurtling back to the second tier in disastrous fashion after losing 13 times in 14 games leaving them nine points from safety. <b>Prediction: Man City 4 Leicester 1</b> Newcastle go into the game on a high after their historic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/16/league-cup-final-newcastle-end-70-year-wait-for-trophy-after-win-over-liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/16/league-cup-final-newcastle-end-70-year-wait-for-trophy-after-win-over-liverpool/">League Cup final win over Liverpool</a> followed by a victory parade around Tyneside on Saturday. After beating West Ham last time out, the Magpies are sixth in the table and look good for a return to Champions League football next season. Brentford remain on the fringes of the race for Europe in 11th place but have won five successive away matches in the league, the last of which was a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth. <b>Prediction: Newcastle 2 Brentford 0</b> Hapless Southampton remain on course for the worst season in Premier League history, after securing just nine points so far, two shy of Derby County's total of 11 in 2007/08. Palace are enjoying an impressive 2025 so far having lost just once in 13 league games – including winning four of their last five – and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/29/eberechi-eze-continues-dream-week-as-ruthless-crystal-palace-beat-fulham-to-reach-fa-cup-semi-finals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/29/eberechi-eze-continues-dream-week-as-ruthless-crystal-palace-beat-fulham-to-reach-fa-cup-semi-finals/">reaching the last four of the FA Cup</a>. <b>Prediction: Southampton 1 Palace 3</b> Liverpool will look to take another step closer to the league title after the double disappointment of being <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/12/arne-slot-shocked-as-liverpool-crash-out-of-champions-league-on-penalties-to-psg/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/12/arne-slot-shocked-as-liverpool-crash-out-of-champions-league-on-penalties-to-psg/">knocked out of the Champions League by PSG</a> and losing the League Cup final to Newcastle. Everton's resurgence under David Moyes has seen them go nine games unbeaten in the league after losing to Villa on January 19, albeit with five of those being draws. <b>Prediction: Liverpool 2 Everton 1</b> Fifth-place Chelsea will be hoping to have Cole Palmer fit and firing again as they look to qualify for the Champions League after their key player missed their defeat at Arsenal due to injury. Tottenham are down in 14th having taken just one point from three games and look set to finish outside the top 10 for the first time in 17 years. <b>Prediction: Chelsea 1 Spurs 0</b>