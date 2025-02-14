Premier League predictions: Wins for Liverpool and Arsenal, Man City and Newcastle play out exciting draw

Brighton knocked Chelsea out of the FA Cup on Sunday but are aiming to avoid a third league defeat in a row, the last of which was a humiliating 7-0 drubbing at Nottingham Forest. Chelsea are back into the top four after edging out London-rivals West Ham United before the FA Cup weekend and have now lost just once in five games. <b>Prediction: Brighton 1 Chelsea 1</b> Leicester fell to a disastrous 4-0 thrashing at Everton in their last league game which was their seventh defeat in eight games and leaves them third bottom of the table, two points from safety. Arsenal go into this game having enjoyed a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/07/arsenal-in-dubai-mikel-arteta-hopeful-of-boost-as-gunners-begin-uae-training-camp/" target="_blank">Dubai training camp</a> after their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/06/newcastle-v-arsenal-howe-vows-to-learn-from-wembley-pain-after-booking-league-cup-final-place/" target="_blank">League Cup exit at Newcastle United</a>. They are second in the table, seven points behind leaders Liverpool, following the Gunners' <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/02/arsenal-produce-five-star-performance-to-thrash-man-city-and-maintain-premier-league-title-challenge/" target="_blank">5-1 demolition of Manchester City</a>. <b>Prediction: Leicester 0 Arsenal 2</b> Villa lost a Midlands derby at Wolves in their last league outing, but picked themselves up to knock Tottenham out of the FA Cup on Sunday. Unai Emery's side are eighth in the standings, four points off the top six. Ipswich are second bottom, three points away from safety and have lost four games on the spin, the last of which a frustrating home loss to bottom club Southampton. <b>Prediction: Villa 3 Ipswich 1</b> Fulham have just enjoyed successive 2-1 away wins, against Newcastle in the league and third-tier Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup. The Cottagers are ninth, 11 points behind Forest who are third. Forest's superb season goes on after recovering from a five-goal battering at Bournemouth by smashing seven past Brighton, although they needed penalties to beat third-tier Exeter City in the FA Cup on Tuesday. They are three points behind second-placed Arsenal and 10 shy of Liverpool. <b>Prediction: Fulham 1 Forest 2</b> City will be attempting to pick themselves up from a demoralising 3-2 Uefa Champions League play-off first leg defeat <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/12/man-city-v-real-madrid-pep-guardiola-blames-himself-for-first-leg-defeat-after-jude-bellinghams-late-winner/" target="_blank">at home to Real Madrid</a> which saw them concede two late goals at the Etihad Stadium. Newcastle have lost two out of their last three league games but avoided a potential FA Cup banana skin by beating third-tier Birmingham City 3-2 in the FA Cup on Saturday. <b>Prediction: Man City 2 Newcastle 2</b> Southampton ended a run of six consecutive top-flight defeats by winning at Ipswich – only their second victory of the campaign – but remain anchored at the bottom of the table and are 10 points away from safety. Bournemouth lost for the first time in 11 games when they were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/01/mohamed-salah-fires-liverpool-nine-points-clear-at-top-after-win-over-bournemouth/" target="_blank">beaten 2-0 by Liverpool</a> in the league but then defeated Everton by the same scoreline in the FA Cup last weekend. <b>Prediction: Southampton 1 Bournemouth 3</b> West Ham are down in 15th place – albeit 10 points clear of the relegation zone – having won just once in six games, the last of which a 2-1 loss at Chelsea. Brentford's up-and-down form shows no sign of ending after they followed up a hard-fought win at Crystal Palace by losing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/02/mateta-double-for-crystal-palace-adds-to-man-united-home-woes-while-spurs-earn-battling-win-at-brentford/" target="_blank">2-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur</a>, leaving them 11th in the table. <b>Prediction: West Ham 1 Brentford 2</b> Palace have won their last two matches 2-0 – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/02/mateta-double-for-crystal-palace-adds-to-man-united-home-woes-while-spurs-earn-battling-win-at-brentford/" target="_blank">away to Manchester United</a> in the league and fourth-tier Doncaster in the FA Cup – as they maintain a run that has seen them lose just once in nine games. Everton made it 10 points out of a possible 12 when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/13/everton-v-liverpool-david-moyes-says-chaotic-merseyside-derby-a-fitting-finale-for-goodison-park/" target="_blank">James Tarkowski struck in the 98th minute</a> to earn a draw in the last Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison Park. David Moyes' men are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone. <b>Prediction: Palace 2 Everton 1</b> Liverpool were denied a Merseyside derby victory on Wednesday night when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/13/everton-v-liverpool-david-moyes-says-chaotic-merseyside-derby-a-fitting-finale-for-goodison-park/" target="_blank">Everton grabbed a last-gasp leveller</a>, but the draw still increased their lead at the top of the table. That came four days after a largely second-string Reds side was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/09/plymouth-produce-fa-cup-shock-by-knocking-out-premier-league-leaders-liverpool/" target="_blank">knocked out of the FA Cup by second-tier Plymouth</a>. Wolves ended a four-game losing streak in the league by defeating Villa 2-0 then followed it up with a victory by the same scoreline in the FA Cup against second-tier Blackburn Rovers on Sunday. <b>Prediction: Liverpool 4 Wolves 1</b> Spurs battled to a 2-0 league victory at Brentford, ending a run of four consecutive defeats, only to then suffer League Cup and FA Cup exits at the hands of Liverpool and Aston Villa, respectively. Manchester United needed a controversial winner from Harry Maguire to edge out Leicester in the FA Cup, giving them a much-needed boost after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/02/mateta-double-for-crystal-palace-adds-to-man-united-home-woes-while-spurs-earn-battling-win-at-brentford/" target="_blank">losing at home to Palace</a> three days earlier. <b>Prediction: Spurs 2 Man United 2</b>