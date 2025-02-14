Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates after scoring for Liverpool in their Merseyside derby draw with Everton. EPA
Sport

Football

Premier League predictions: Wins for Liverpool and Arsenal, Man City and Newcastle play out exciting draw

We pick out the winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox

February 14, 2025