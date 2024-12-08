Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood celebrates after scoring his team's third goal against Manchester United. AFP
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood celebrates after scoring his team's third goal against Manchester United. AFP

Sport

Football

Ruben Amorim says Man United 'need to improve' after defeat to Nottingham Forest

Second successive Premier League defeat for Old Trafford club following midweek loss to Arsenal

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

December 08, 2024