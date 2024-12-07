Rico Lewis celebrates after scoring Manchester City's second goal in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on December 7, 2024. AFP

Sport

Football

Bernardo Silva frustration at 'two points lost' for Man City after draw with Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola's side lose further ground in title race while Brentford continue fine home form with 4-2 win over Newcastle

The National

December 07, 2024