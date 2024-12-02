'Dangerous' Kylian Mbappe on target as Real Madrid striker puts difficult week behind him

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti praised <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kylian-mbappe/" target="_blank">Kylian Mbappe</a> after the striker put a difficult week behind him with a goal in a 2-0 win over Getafe that takes the Spanish champions up to second in La Liga. The French striker has been criticised in recent weeks for his form including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/28/liverpool-v-real-madrid-slot-savours-special-champions-league-win-as-mbappes-woes-continue/" target="_blank">a missed penalty</a> in a Uefa Champions League defeat away to Liverpool in midweek. But after Jude Bellingham opened the scoring from the penalty spot, Mbappe slotted home a well-taken second as Real ran out comfortable winners. Later, Mbappe wasted three other big chances but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/real-madrid/" target="_blank">Madrid</a> were able to move within one point of league leaders Barcelona, who lost on Saturday at home against Las Palmas. Speaking of Mbappe's performance, Ancelotti said he "played very well, he was active, dangerous as always". "He scored an important goal, he created chances in the second half and had a very active game, it's what we want from him." With Vinicius Jr ruled out injured, Mbappe was stationed in his preferred role on the left side of the forward line where he enjoyed plenty of support from Real Madrid fans. "The fans understand more than anyone what moment the team is in, and the players [are in]," added Ancelotti. Getafe set out to slow the game down and they largely succeeded until Allan Nyom tugged down Antonio Rudiger in the area on the half-hour. After Mbappe missed his penalty against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday, Bellingham stepped up to take the spot-kick. The England international outfoxed David Soria to send Madrid ahead with his third goal in three league games. "Today Bellingham or Mbappe had to choose [who took the penalty], they both chose Bellingham," said Ancelotti. Mbappe doubled his team's lead with a superb strike seven minutes before the break, after Bellingham spread the ball out to him on the left flank. The France captain drove inside and curled home a low effort inside the far post for his eighth league goal since joining from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. Ancelotti took off Bellingham at half time because of an apparent knock sustained in a collision with Soria, but later said he thought the midfielder would recover quickly. Mbappe turned provider early in the second half with a succulent chip into the path of Brahim Diaz but the Morocco forward sent his effort narrowly over the crossbar. The forward came millimetres away from scoring a second himself but after rounding Soria squeezed a shot just wide of the far post. Soria made a good save to deny Fede Valverde as Getafe battled to keep the scoreline respectable. Mbappe spurned another chance to score when he fired off-target after being played in again, but Getafe could not capitalise on his profligacy. John Patrick had the visitors' best chance with a powerful effort which hit the crossbar then the post. Mbappe had another chance in stoppage time but misfired from close range. Madrid face Athletic Bilbao in midweek, hoping to build on their run of three consecutive La Liga wins. They sit a point behind leaders Barcelona, who have played a game more. "We've had a lot of injuries [but] we are there fighting, battling," said Ancelotti. "What gives me the most confidence is that we had a good attitude again, concentration, we had spirit. "Bit by bit the problems we've had, we will solve, and in the meanwhile we will be there fighting."