UAE's Fabio De Lima fights for the ball against Kyrgyzstan in the World Cup Qualifier at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 14, 2024. All images Ruel Pableo for The National

Paulo Bento urges UAE to 'rest and recover' for Qatar test in World Cup qualifier

Rivals to face off in Abu Dhabi tied on seven points each after national team defeat Kyrgyzstan 3-0

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

November 15, 2024

