AFC World Cup qualifiers: Honours even between Iraq and Jordan, as Renard makes point in Saudi return

It was honours even between Iraq and Jordan after they were forced to settle for a goalless draw in their World Cup Group B qualifier on Thursday. The stalemate left things unchanged for Jordan and Iraq in Group B as they stayed in second and third, respectively, both on eight points – five points behind leaders South Korea – and still very much in the hunt for a place for the finals in 2026. In front of a bumper crowd at Basra International Stadium, Jordan dominated proceedings in the first half with Iraqi goalkeeper Ahmed Basil pulling of a series of saves that ensured the game remained goalless at the break. But it was Iraq that nearly broke the deadlock two minutes after the restart when Aymen Hussein's header from Hussein Ali’s cross was saved by Jordan keeper Yazeed Abulaila. Despite Iraq's pressure for much of the second period, it was Basil who was the busier of the two keepers as full-time approached, saving efforts from substitute Mahmoud Al Mardi and Mohannad Abu Taha to ensure a share of the points. Iraq will now go up against Oman in Muscat on Tuesday while another away game awaits Jordan in Ardhiyah against Kuwait. Son Heung-min scored a landmark 50th goal for his country to put South Korea a step closer to the World Cup as Australia and Saudi Arabia cancelled each other out. Spurs and South Korean captain Son missed last month's qualifiers with injury but celebrated his return with a first-half penalty in a 3-1 win at Kuwait. Victory left South Korea comfortably top of Group B with four wins and a draw after five matches and on course for the finals in North America. The top two teams in each of the three Asian qualifying groups will reach the showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico. With this phase of qualifying approaching a halfway point, South Korea took a 10th-minute lead in Kuwait when striker Oh Se-hun rose highest to powerfully head home. Nine minutes later it was 2-0 to the visitors after Son – playing in his 130th game for South Korea – won the penalty and then picked himself up to bury it with minimum fuss. Mohammad Daham struck on the hour to halve the deficit with a delicious half-volley. But substitute Bae Jun-ho, who had replaced Son, made the game safe for South Korea with their third 14 minutes later when he refiled in at the near post. Saudi Arabia had a goal disallowed in added time in a 0-0 draw against Australia in Melbourne that did neither side any favours in their bid to qualify. In his first game back in charge following the exit of Roberto Mancini, Herve Renard thought his visitors had snatched a late winner when Sultan Al Ghannam fired home from just inside the box in the 93rd minute. But the flag went up with one of his teammates offside. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/25/roberto-mancini-leaves-role-as-saudi-arabia-manager-after-14-months/" target="_blank">Mancini left his role as Saudi Arabia manager</a> after 14 months having managed just seven wins in 18 matches despite <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/08/28/new-saudi-arabia-manager-roberto-mancini-our-target-is-to-win-asian-cup-2023/" target="_blank">signing a four-year deal</a> in August 2023. “We had some good opportunities but we have to go give our opponent credit. First half we didn't play very well,” said Socceroos coach Tony Popovic. “We were not very good with the ball while they were sharp and energetic. We improved significantly in the second half, which is good.” It left Australia and Saudi Arabia level on six points in their scrap for second place in the group. China joined them with the same number of points after scoring in the 91st-minute for a crucial 1-0 win at Bahrain. Zhang Yuning prodded home just minutes after Bahrain had what they thought was a winner of their own ruled out by VAR for offside.