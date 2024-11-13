James Maddison confident Spurs can get their Premier League campaign back on track

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison hopes his team can find the consistency and momentum that will enable them to move up what is an extremely tight Premier League table when action resumes after the international break. Ange Postecoglou’s side sit in 10th position following their shock 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich Town on Sunday, a result that marked a first victory of the campaign for Kieran McKenna’s team. The defeat was Tottenham’s fifth league defeat of the campaign already, although the nature of this season’s results, for the majority of sides, means the north Londoners remain within just three points of third-placed Chelsea. Speaking in Dubai, where he competed in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/12/thriston-lawrence-says-overhauling-rory-mcilroy-in-race-to-dubai-chase-will-be-cherry-on-the-cake/" target="_blank">DP World Tour Championship </a>Pro-Am golf competition, Maddison remained optimistic. “We’ve been a little inconsistent but if we’d beaten Ipswich, we’d be third in the table, behind City and Liverpool,” he said. “All of a sudden, we lose and find ourselves 10th. It’s very tight. With a couple of wins, and a bit of momentum, it can really swing in your favour in terms of how the table looks. “We’re really happy with some of the results in the big games. In the Carabao Cup we beat Man City, but then we’ve had the lows, too, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/27/west-ham-snatch-late-win-against-man-united-as-spurs-go-down-at-palace/" target="_blank">such as losing to Crystal Palace</a> and Ipswich. Inconsistent is the word but hopefully we can iron that out.” On a personal level, the 27-year-old has enjoyed a solid season to date, with three goals, including a brilliant free-kick in Tottenham’s recent win over Aston Villa, and three assists to his name. “I think I started the season really well,” he said. “My goal and assist numbers are good, which is something you always judge yourself on as an attacker.<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/08/europa-league-galatasaray-down-spurs-while-diallo-double-seals-man-united-win/" target="_blank"> I had a poor game against Galatasaray</a>, I wasn’t happy with how I played in that one, and against Ipswich I didn’t get as many minutes as I would have liked. “I’m quite a big critic of myself but I’ve been happy, in the main, with my form. I always watch games back to see individually how I can do better, and I’ve been playing pretty well.” It was golf, rather than football, occupying Maddison’s thoughts in Dubai, where he joined professional Dan Bradbury, former West Ham United captain Mark Noble and content creator Snappy Gilmore in the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am. The 16th edition of the DP World Tour Championship, featuring the likes of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/rory-mcilroy/" target="_blank">Rory McIlroy, </a>Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Adam Scott, takes place from November 14-17 on Jumeirah Golf Estates’ famous Earth Course, and having competed in the Pro-Am, Maddison was full of praise for the professionals. “My short game probably needs a bit of work, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” Maddison said. “It was my first Pro-Am and playing out here is special. It’s very hot and humid, you have to stay hydrated. “It makes you appreciate the boys who play professionally. That side of things, the fuelling and the physical output you have to get through, especially when they walk the course, can be very tough, which is something people watching at home don’t take into consideration. It just elevates my admiration for them.”