Vinicius Junior hits hat-trick but Kylian Mbappe draws a blank as Real Madrid thrash Osasuna

Vinicius Junior cracked a superb hat-trick while Jude Bellingham scored for the first time this season as Real Madrid returned to winning ways in style by thrashing Osasuna 4-0 on Saturday. Real had lost their previous two games – a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/27/barcelona-ratings-v-real-madrid-lewandowski-9-raphinha-8-yamal-8/" target="_blank">4-0 humiliation by Barcelona</a> and a 3-1 Champions League defeat to AC Milan, with both coming at home – and were in dire need of a boost. And that boost came from their brilliant Brazilian Vinicius who scored the first goal after 34 minutes at the Bernabeu with midfielder Bellingham opening his account for the season just before the break. Vinicius completed his treble with two goals in eight second-half minutes to complete what was a comfortable and composed victory for Los Blancos. “We won by a margin, we had a complete game in terms of work and effort, looking out for our teammates, so I'm happy for the win that we needed,” Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz told Real Madrid TV. “Madrid always have to win and we'd suffered two consecutive defeats … The fans deserved a victory, we can still give more, we are an incredible team.” There were still issues for Carlo Ancelotti's side, though, who are second in the table, six points behind leaders Barcelona who travel to Real Sociedad on Sunday. Defender Eder Militao and attacker Rodrygo were both forced off in the first half, with the former carried off on a stretcher in agony with what looked like a nasty knee injury. Captain Lucas Vazquez also failed to reappear for the second half after picking up a thigh problem. "I don't want to touch this subject [the injuries], because it hurts me to see colleagues crying ... It breaks my heart..." Diaz, who missed over six weeks this season with a thigh injury, added. Right-back Dani Carvajal is already a long-term absentee for Real after suffering a cruciate ligament injury last month while centre-back David Alaba is also out with a knee injury. There was also no sign of superstar Kylian Mbappe rediscovering his goal touch with the attacker – who was left out of France's squad for the upcoming Uefa Nations League matches – having now scored just once in seven games. Ancelotti brought Rodrygo into the line-up after the Milan defeat, reverting to a 4-3-3 formation. The Brazilian winger drew a save from Sergio Herrera but was forced off with a knee problem during an intense start to the match. Militao was taken off on a stretcher before the half-hour mark holding the back of his right knee, after going to ground in Osasuna's area. Despite the setbacks, Madrid took the lead when Bellingham teed-up Vinicus, who whipped home at the near post. England international Bellingham, whose 24 goals were at the heart of Madrid's La Liga and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/06/02/jude-bellingham-savours-best-night-of-my-life-after-real-madrid-win-champions-league/" target="_blank">Champions League double success</a> last season, broke his duck this campaign with a fine lob after Raul Asencio's superb ball over the defence put him through on goal. Vinicius netted his second after Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, in for the injured Thibaut Courtois, found the forward with a long ball and he rounded the goalkeeper to finish. The Brazilian finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting despite being favourite to win the award at the end of October, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/29/ballon-dor-2024-rodri-manchester-city/" target="_blank">losing out to Manchester City midfielder Rodri</a>, but soon completed his second hat-trick in four games. Brahim Diaz won the ball back deep in Osasuna territory and teed up Vinicius for a simple finish to complete the rout and take him up to eight La Liga goals this season. After Vinicius was replaced in the final stages Mbappe could play in his preferred position on the left flank but was unable to find the net as his personal travails continued, even as Madrid's abated.