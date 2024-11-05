Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored in four games across competitions. Getty
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored in four games across competitions. Getty

Sport

Football

Al Nassr v Al Ain: Asian champions hope for turnaround against misfiring Cristiano Ronaldo

Hernan Crespo’s team have tough task ahead of them in Riyadh on Tuesday

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

November 05, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today