Sport

Football

Against all odds: Disabled Egyptian goalkeeper chases World Cup dream despite economic constraints

Mohamed Dyoof aims for glory at 2026 amputee football World Cup in Costa Rica while supporting his family as a marble worker

Kamal Tabikha
Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

October 28, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today