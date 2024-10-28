Against all odds: Disabled Egyptian goalkeeper chases World Cup dream despite economic constraints

Mohamed Saber Qourany is an inspiration for those who pursue their dreams – even against incredible odds. The 26-year-old <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank">Egyptian</a>, who goes by the name Mohamed Dyoof, has had to overcome many challenges on his way to becoming a goalkeeper of his country's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/mena/palestinian-amputee-children-find-freedom-in-football-1.938646" target="_blank">amputee football </a>team. Despite being born without a left arm, Dyoof did not let the disability hamper his passion for the sport and he is now aiming for success on the biggest stage – the 2026 amputee football World Cup in Costa Rica. Dyoof has come a long way since his formative years in Egypt's rural Beni Suef province where he would watch football matches on television and imagine himself playing alongside his heroes. With the support of his family, particularly his parents, he began training and eventually landed a spot on the national amputee team. However, Dyoof's journey has not been without its challenges. As a goalkeeper with only a right hand, he has had to adapt his technique to compensate for his physical limitations. "It was difficult; how can a goalie be good with just one hand?" Dyoof told <i>The National</i>. "But I realised that if I love and dedicate myself to the sport, it would love me back." Dyoof had to focus on covering the left side of the goal with the opposite hand, which is an arduous task. There are other challenges as well. Despite his determination, Dyoof's progress has been hindered by the harsh realities of life in Egypt where rising living costs have forced him to take on a job as a marble worker to support his wife and three children, leaving him little time or money to focus on his training. "I don't have the time or money to work on myself," he lamented. "I would love to be treated as a professional football player, to wake up and start training, not wake up and haul marble. Working marble is very strenuous and time-consuming." Dyoof's national team has shown promise in recent competitions, including the inaugural African Amputee Football Cup of Nations held in Cairo last May. Egypt's team includes outfield players who have lost a leg and play on crutches, as well as goalies with amputations. Although Egypt finished seventh in the tournament, they secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup in Costa Rica. Ghana emerged as the champions, with Morocco and Algeria taking second and third place respectively. The experience has given Dyoof and his teammates valuable exposure and a boost in confidence as they prepare for the World Cup. Despite these challenges, Dyoof remains committed to his dreams. He hopes to earn the title of "world's best goalie" in his sport and bring home the world title for Egypt. With the support of his family and his own unwavering dedication, he is determined to overcome any obstacle. "I wish to bring back the World Cup for my country and I pray to God that people will support me and stand behind me to achieve my dreams," he said. As he prepares for the World Cup, Dyoof said he remains grateful for the support of his family, who have always treated him as a regular individual, rather than someone limited by disability. "My father treated me as a human being, not as a disabled person," he said. "My mother taught me faith and that anything difficult would be made easy by the presence of God." With faith and determination guiding him, Dyoof is ready to take on the world.