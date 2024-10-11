George Baldock, front, in what turned out to be his final match for Greek club Panathinaikos in the Athens derby against Olympiacos on October 6, 2024. EPA
George Baldock, front, in what turned out to be his final match for Greek club Panathinaikos in the Athens derby against Olympiacos on October 6, 2024. EPA

Sport

Football

George Baldock: Family say player's death was result of drowning at his pool in Athens

Greek police had earlier ruled out foul play in the death of the 31-year-old Panathinaikos defender

The National

October 11, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today