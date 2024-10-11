George Baldock: Family say player's death was result of drowning at his pool in Athens

The death of former Sheffield United and Greece defender George Baldock was the result of drowning at his home in Athens, the family have said. Greek police had earlier ruled out foul play in the death of the 31-year-old Panathinaikos player. “We are heartbroken with the sudden passing of our beloved George. We can confirm that a post-mortem examination has found that George tragically drowned whilst swimming in the pool at his home in Glyfada, Athens,” a statement from Baldock’s family read. “George, you were the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, teammate and person. Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands. “We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son. You were due to fly home today for us to celebrate his first birthday together, but instead we mourn your loss. “As a family it has been incredibly touching, but equally so very difficult to read the huge number of tributes written by those that knew George and from those whose life he touched. “It was impossible not to love him. We ask that you please continue to respect our privacy at this devastating time as we begin to process our grief.” Baldock joined Panathinaikos in the summer after seven years at English club Sheffield United. He won 12 Greece caps after being eligible to represent them through his grandmother. He was last involved in their squad for the Euro 2024 play-off defeat to Georgia. There was a period of silence before Thursday night’s Uefa Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/11/england-lose-to-greece-in-nations-league-as-lee-carsley-casts-doubt-over-full-time-job/" target="_blank">which the visitors won 2-1</a>, with Baldock’s picture shown on the big screens. Players of both sides also wore black armbands and the Greece team held up his shirt after they scored their opening goal in the shock Wembley win. Greece manager Ivan Jovanovic said Baldock left his mark on the squad. “The whole team and everyone has gone through a very difficult 24 hours,” he said. “He was with us in the dressing room, it is something that shouldn’t happen. “In such moments football isn’t important. He left his mark with us with the way the players played with him on the pitch today.” A statement from the Greece national team said: “There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the unexpected loss of one of our own, young, man. The moment forces silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family.” Baldock joined Panathinaikos on a three-year contract over the summer, making four appearances, the last of which was on October 6 in against local rivals Olympiacos. Panathinaikos said in a club statement, “We are shocked, we feel appalled by the loss of our George. The family of Panathinaikos mourns his sudden death. We stand with the family and loved ones of George Baldock.” Greek police said in a statement that there had been no evidence that criminal activity attributed to Baldock’s death. “A preliminary investigation has been carried out by the Attica Security Directorate,” a statement from Greece’s Ministry of Citizen Protection read. “A forensic pathologist was called to the scene and examined the body with no evidence of criminal activity. “In addition, the police searched the house to determine if there are any traces of a burglary, with a negative result. “Also, a specialised team of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Police carried out a check at the house in order to exclude the possibility of criminal activity.” Sheffield United paid tribute to Baldock, who spent seven seasons at Bramall Lane including three in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">Premier League</a>. “Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock,” a club statement posted on social media read. “The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and teammates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him. “The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”