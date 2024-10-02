Al Ain have one point from their first two games in the AFC Champions League Elite league phase. Reuters
Al Ain have one point from their first two games in the AFC Champions League Elite league phase. Reuters

Sport

Football

AFC Champions League: Al Ain stunned by Al Gharafa as Al Hilal thrash Al Shorta

Defending champions beaten 4-2 in Qatar while Riyadh club dominate their Iraqi opponents 5-0

Jon Turner

October 02, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal