Al Ain v Al Sadd: Palacios scores as Asian Champions League title-holders held in opener

Al Ain manager Hernan Crespo declared himself satisfied with a point as the reigning <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/afc-champions-league/" target="_blank">Asian Champions League</a> holders opened their title defence with a 1-1 draw against Al Sadd. Matias Palacios' late strike earned the UAE side a point in their opening match of the revamped competition, cancelling out Akram Afif's effort in first-half injury-time. "We went into half time a goal down and to share a point from this situation showed the character of the team," <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hernan-crespo/" target="_blank">Crespo</a> said. "We went for a win as a home game but that didn’t happen. We can take some satisfaction after the late equaliser. I thought we deserved more than that but this is football. We will improve." Al Sadd were content to soak up pressure at a packed Hazza bin Zayed Stadium although arguably had the better chances to take all three points. "I think to return with a point is a satisfactory result for us. By sharing a point, we can take a lot of positives from this game as Al Ain are a strong side on their home turf." said Al Sadd coach Sanchez Bas. "Our players play league games once every 72 hours and the physical pressure seemed apparent in the second half." Both sides wasted early chances with Qatar international Afif pulling his shot wide in the third minute, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-ain-football-club/" target="_blank">Al Ain’s</a> Soufiane Rahimi miscued a volley two minutes later. Al Ain threatened again in the 11th minute when Rahimi beat the offside trap, only for his shot to bounce off the left post before he was denied again by Al Sadd keeper Meshaal Barsham in the 21st minute. Barsham kept Al Sadd in the game with a string of fine saves, including parrying away a dangerous effort from Matias Palacios in the 29th minute. The breakthrough finally came a minute into added time, when Afif weaved his way through the Al Ain defence. His initial effort was blocked by Fabio Cardoso, but the rebound fell kindly for the Al Sadd captain, who calmly slotted the ball into an empty net. "It was an individual mistake that we concede the goal, but after that we had three chances and we were unlucky," Crespo added. The Qatar champions came close to doubling their advantage in the 64th minute after Paulo Otavio opened up play on the left before teeing up Rafael Mujica, whose effort bounced off the bar. With 10 minutes remaining, Al Ain equalised through Palacios, whose initial effort was blocked before the Argentine midfielder struck a long-range shot which took a deflection before settling into the back of the net. "I'm very happy because all the players give everything. Sometimes it's enough, sometimes no, but the way that the team play, I'm very proud for that," said Crespo. "Maybe we can make one mistake but we could have scored two or three goals. This it's football. We understand that. I am happy with what the players have done. They have done what they can and I am proud of the way they played." The Argentine guided <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/26/from-toppling-ronaldo-to-ending-al-hilals-record-run-al-ains-route-to-the-acl-title/" target="_blank">Al Ain to a second Asian title last season</a> when they beat Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos 6-3 on aggregate over two legs. Palacios, 22, was part of that winning side, and said he was happy to get on the scoresheet to repay the faith Al Ain supporters had shown in him since his move from Basel in 2022. "I want to say thank you to Al Ain fans for supporting me. They give me a lot of confidence to play like this," the midfielder said. "I'm so happy to play every game and help the team and the confidence that we have. I want to play and help the team to achieve the best." Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/15/cristiano-ronaldo-to-miss-al-nassrs-asian-champions-league-opener-with-illness/" target="_blank">missing the prolific Cristiano Ronaldo due to illness</a>, were held to a 1-1 draw in Baghdad by Al Shorta in one of three other games played in the opening round of the new league phase. The Riyadh-based club took the lead in the 14th minute when Sultan Al Ghannam thumped his shot in off the inside of Ahmed Basil's right post. Mohammed Dawood leveled 10 minutes later. There was another blow for Al Nassr as Croatia international Marcelo Brozovic left the field injured early in the second half. Al Ahli, another of Saudi Arabia’s three star-studded teams in the tournament, beat Persepolis of Iran 1-0 in Jeddah. Former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie scored in the first minute. Ivan Toney, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/31/transfer-deadline-day-toney-joins-al-ahli-sterling-and-sancho-make-loan-moves/" target="_blank">signed from English Premier League club Brentford in August</a>, made his Asian debut for Al Ahli but the England striker was unable to get on the scoresheet. Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez missed a second-half penalty but Al Ahli held on. The 24 teams have been divided into two groups of 12, divided into east and west geographic zones, and each plays eight games. The top eight from each group progresses to the round of 16.