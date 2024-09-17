Al Wasl striker Fabio Lima celebrates scoring his side's second goal in a 3-0 win over Shabab Al Ahli at Zabeel Stadium on Sunday, May 26, 2024. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

Sport

Football

Al Wasl and Al Hilal aim to carry domestic success into Asian Champions League

UAE and Saudi double winners begin their continental campaigns on Tuesday

Jon Turner

September 17, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal