Barcelona's Lamine Yamal looks dejected after defeat to Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, September 28, 2024. AP
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal looks dejected after defeat to Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, September 28, 2024. AP

Sport

Football

Hansi Flick takes blame as Barcelona suffer heavy defeat to Osasuna

Catalans had won all seven of their opening fixtures but Hansi Flick's heavily rotated side came badly undone in Pamplona

The National

September 29, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal