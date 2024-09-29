Bayern Munich sweat on Harry Kane fitness ahead of Aston Villa clash

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is hopeful <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/harry-kane/" target="_blank">Harry Kane</a> will be fit for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Aston Villa. The England captain was substituted late on in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bayern-munich/" target="_blank">Bayern’s</a> 1-1 draw with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen after suffering a left ankle injury. Kane went down after he was caught by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/04/amine-adli-big-brother-walid-regragui-makes-us-want-to-die-for-the-moroccan-people/" target="_blank">Amine Adli</a> and limped off having received treatment. Speaking after the match, Kompany told Bayern’s official website: “Hopefully it’s nothing serious. I’m not a doctor, but I hope he can play against Aston Villa on Wednesday.” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl added: "When Harry leaves the field it means something because he's pretty tough. "[The incident] doesn't look good, but we hope he's made out of strong English wood and nothing's broken." Kane is due to be examined ahead of Bayern’s trip to England for their second Champions League outing of the season. Bayern won their opening match in the new-look Champions League, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/18/uefa-champions-league-endrick-and-kane-set-records-liverpool-win-at-ac-milan/" target="_blank">smashing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2</a> – with Kane scoring four of the goals. The draw against Leverkusen was just Kane’s second blank of a campaign that has already brought him 10 goals. It also ended Bayern's 100 per cent record this season in what was<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/27/vincent-kompany-faces-bayer-leverkusen-test-after-flying-start-to-bayern-munich-reign/" target="_blank"> Kompany's first major test</a> since taking over from Thomas Tuchel in the summer against last season's German double winners. Robert Andrich fired Leverkusen in front after 31 minutes at the Allianz Arena but Aleksandar Pavlovic levelled with a stunning effort eight minutes later. Bayern dictated the pace for a lot of the game and Serge Gnabry twice hit the woodwork in quick succession but Leverkusen dug in. Bayern's Serge Gnabry hit the woodwork twice in the second half, but Leverkusen held on for a draw. "We deserved more, definitely," said Bayern captain Manuel Neuer. "We were clearly the better team and had the better chances. The goal we conceded was frustrating." Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso was happy. "Against Bayern you need to be disciplined and make sacrifices," he said, adding "that was the style and manner we needed to play here today. "We were serious, restricted their chances and I'm happy with the point." RB Leipzig sit second in the table, two points behind Bayern, after a 4-0 victory over Augsburg. Benjamin Sesko struck twice in the opening 15 minutes, while Lois Openda and Xavi Simons added further goals in the second half. Heidenheim’s strong start to the season continued with a 2-0 victory away at Mainz in a game that finished 10 a side. Marvin Pieringer put the visitors ahead after 15 minutes and Mainz were reduced to 10 men before the half-hour mark when Andreas Hanche-Olsen saw red. Niklas Dorsch was also dismissed for Heidenheim with 10 minutes left, but Jan Schoppner added a second goal. Elias Saad scored twice as St Pauli claimed a shock 3-0 away win at Freiburg, their first victory following promotion back to the Bundesliga. Deniz Undav netted an stoppage-time equaliser for 10-man Stuttgart in their 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg, while Borussia Monchengladbach beat Union Berlin 1-0.