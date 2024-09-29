Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was withdrawn after picking up an ankle injury against Bayer Leverkusen. AFP
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was withdrawn after picking up an ankle injury against Bayer Leverkusen. AFP

Sport

Football

Bayern Munich sweat on Harry Kane fitness ahead of Aston Villa clash

Striker limped out of 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen with an ankle injury

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

September 29, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal