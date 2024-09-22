Alejandro Garnacho was one of several Manchester United players who missed opportunities to score against Crystal Palace. Reuters
Alejandro Garnacho was one of several Manchester United players who missed opportunities to score against Crystal Palace. Reuters

Sport

Football

Manchester United can't afford to squander chances as tougher challenges await

Erik ten Hag's team wasted a number of opportunities in goalless draw against Palace and need dramatic improvement to get season on track

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

September 22, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal