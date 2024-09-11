Saudi Arabia's Hassan Kadish celebrates after scoring his second goal against China to clinch a 2-1 win in 2026 World Cup qualifying. AFP
Sport

Football

World Cup qualifiers: 10-man Saudi see off China as Son on target for South Korea v Oman

Mohamed Kanno sent off before two Hassan Kadish headers seal 2-1 win for Roberto Mancini's side

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

September 11, 2024

