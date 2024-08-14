Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius JR, centre, trains with teammates ahead of Wednesday's Uefa Super Cup final against Atalanta in Warsaw, Poland. AFP
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius JR, centre, trains with teammates ahead of Wednesday's Uefa Super Cup final against Atalanta in Warsaw, Poland. AFP

Sport

Football

Blockbuster offer for Vinicius Jr, but has the Saudi Pro League bubble burst?

Tuesday's reports that the country have tabled a €1 billion offer for the Brazilian could spark a flurry of transfer activity, but signings so far signal a shift in focus to developing young talent

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

14 August, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal