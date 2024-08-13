West Ham defender Kurt Zouma, centre, will not be joining Shabab Al Ahli after he failed a medical. PA
Kurt Zouma's move to Shabab Al Ahli from West Ham collapses after failed medical

French defender was expected to join the Dubai club on a free transfer

The National
The National

13 August, 2024

Kurt Zouma's proposed move to Adnoc Pro League club Shabab Al Ahli has collapsed after the French defender failed a medical, according to several reports.

Zouma, who has one year remaining on his contract with Premier League side West Ham United, was expected to complete a free transfer switch to Shabab Al Ahli and travelled to Dubai to complete the formalities. However, the 29-year-old centre-back has failed the medical, leading to the move being called off.

Zouma has had his fitness problems over the years, ever since tearing his cruciate ligament in February 2016, which sidelined him for more than nine months. Over the past three seasons, he suffered two separate hamstring injuries and another knee injury that kept him out of action for a combined four-and-a-half months.

The collapsed deal leaves West Ham in a difficult position having spent nearly £75 million ($95.85m) on new central defenders this summer; Wolves captain Max Kilman was signed for £40m last month and has been joined at the London Stadium by Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice on a loan deal that includes a £40m (£34.22m) obligation to buy.

Zouma has been at West Ham since 2021, when he arrived from Chelsea for £29.8m, and became a key player for the Hammers. Following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal last summer, the Frenchman was appointed club captain and played 39 games across competitions during the 2023/24 season.

Despite Zouma's importance to the team, West Ham are keen to offload one of their highest earners as new manager Julen Lopetegui begins shaping the squad in his own image.

The failed move is also a blow to Shabab Al Ahli, who would have viewed Zouma's ability, experience and leadership as a massive boost to their squad ahead of their bid to win back the Pro League title. The Dubai club won the league in 2022/23 but had to settle for runner-up last season behind a rampant Al Wasl side.

Zouma, who joined Chelsea in 2014 age 19, has made 247 Premier League appearances, winning two league titles, the League Cup, and the 2021 Uefa Champions League with the Blues. He then helped West Ham win their first European title in 58 years when they won the Europa Conference League in 2022.

Updated: August 13, 2024, 6:16 AM

