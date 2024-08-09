Kurt Zouma set for move to Dubai club Shabab Al Ahli

West Ham United captain Kurt Zouma is expected to seal a move to UAE Pro League club Shabab Al Ahli, according to multiple UK reports.

Zouma, 29, has been in talks with the Dubai club over a proposed move with the defender's transfer expected to be made official in the coming days.

The Frenchman has one year left on his West Ham contract and is one of the club's highest earners.

The Hammers have spent big this transfer window, including the £40 million signing of centre-back Max Kilman from Wolves, and are thought to be looking to claw back some of that outlay.

The Sun newspaper reported that Zouma will leave on a free transfer, with Shabab Al Ahli covering the final 12 months of his contract as part of the deal.

The move would make Zouma, who has 11 France caps, one of the most high-profile recruits to the UAE in recent times, bucking the trend of overseas players being recruited to Saudi Arabia.

Zouma has made more than 100 appearances for West Ham since a £29m move from Chelsea in 2021

He made headlines in February 2022 when video footage showed him kicking his pet cat was released.

Zouma later pleaded guilty in court to two counts of animal cruelty and given 180 community service.

West Ham condemned Zouma's actions at the time – fining him £250,000, which they claimed was the maximum penalty they were able to hand out – but he still continued to be picked by then manager David Moyes.

Barring any breakdown in negotiations, Zouma's move to the UAE will bring to an end his 10-year spell in English football.

During his time at Chelsea, he won two Premier League titles, a Champions League and a League Cup during – which was interspersed with loan moves to Stoke and Everton.

After moving permanently to West Ham in 2021, he won the Europa Conference League with the Hammers in 2023.

Shabab Al Ahli were last crowned champions of the UAE in 2022/23. They finished runner-up to Al Wasl last season, trailing their Dubai rivals in the final standings by nine points.

The club are coached by former Portugal and Poland manager Paulo Sousa.

