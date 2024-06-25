England v Slovenia: Three Lions through as group winners despite Euro 2024 stalemate

England laboured to a goalless draw against Slovenia in Cologne on Sunday to go into the last 16 of Euro 2024 as Group C winners.

The 0-0 draw between Denmark and Serbia in the group's other game means the Three Lions finished top on five points, with the Danes in second and Slovenia in third. Both ended on three points.

Finishing top means England – who were already assured of progress after Monday’s results – will now face a third-placed side, either the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Turkey or Georgia, depending on results, in the next round in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

But it was another unconvincing performance from Gareth Southgate’s side against Slovenia, who reached the knockout phase of a major tournament for the first time ever. Serbia are eliminated after finishing bottom of the group with two points after two draws and a defeat.

Despite calls for a major shake-up to the team that clung on for a fortunate draw with Denmark, Southgate made just one change to his starting line-up as Conor Gallagher came in for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The change didn’t work as Gallagher was hooked at half-time for Manchester United 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo.

The youngster injected more impetus into the Three Lions midfield, which looked better balanced, but they were still unable to unpick a well-organised Slovenia defence.

The Slovenians, who have never won a European Championship game, are certainly a tough nut to crack – they were unbeaten in eight matches going into the game.

It took 20 minutes for England to pose a serious threat, only for the offside flag to deny them a goal.

Declan Rice picked out Phil Foden's run but the Manchester City midfielder had strayed beyond the Slovenian defence before squaring for Bukayo Saka, who tapped the ball home.

🗣 "We know we've got to find another gear to progress through the tournament."



Gareth Southgate is aware England will need to step up for the knockout stages ⬆️#BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/i9KSxBNKgW — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 25, 2024

England's lack of attacking threat down the left had been pinpointed as a major weakness against Serbia and Denmark.

Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier has had to deputise on the left side of defence due to Luke Shaw's lack of match fitness, while Foden tends to drift inside.

However, it was down that side that Southgate's men looked most threatening as a teasing Trippier cross just evaded Gallagher and Harry Kane at the back post.

Southgate took action at the break as Gallagher was replaced by Mainoo.

He added some much needed thrust to the England midfield but they still struggled to turn dominance in possession into chances.

Kane saw a header cleared by Sesko from a corner and Rice flashed a shot wide from the edge of the box.

Southgate answered the call to give Cole Palmer his first minutes of the tournament in the final 20 minutes.

The Chelsea midfielder, who scored 26 goals at club level this season, had England's only shot on target of the second half but failed to seriously test veteran goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

However, England certainly looked more threatening with Palmer and Mainoo in the side.

Kobbie Mainoo's game by numbers vs. Slovenia:



100% crosses completed

100% tackles won

97% pass accuracy

33/34 passes completed

2 duels won

1 dribble



Despite coming on at HT, England's best player. 💯🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/BgYbngjMHh — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 25, 2024

Afterwards, England captain Kane told ITV: "That was the aim before the start of the tournament. Come top of the group and control our destiny. I thought we played a lot better than the other games. We couldn't just find that finish but we look forward to the next one.

"We created some half chances and there were some that we could maybe have done better."

On the substitutes making an impact: "I think the boys who came on did really well and kept the energy high and that's what we need. We need everyone chipping in and that's what we are doing so far.

"These games are tough. We have been here before and stepped it up in the past when we have got to the knockouts. All games in this tournament are tough. It is going to be a difficult challenge ahead and we have enough ability to keep pushing."

England manager Southgate said: "I thought we were much improved with the ball. We have created some good openings and at the moment it is hard work for us. We are not quite getting that break in front of goal. I think the players who came on did well. I understand the reactions but it is a tough environment

"We tried to win the game by the changes we made. We put attacking players on the pitch."

On Cole Palmer's impact, he said: "He did very good. He finds space well and he makes chances and we were backing him to score at the end. They are young players and we are blooding them in a difficult environment.

"They had a good impact for us and did good things for us. Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo, it was a really good move. We have to build on that. There were a lot of things to build on from tonight."

The point was jubilantly celebrated by the Slovenians as it did enough for them to progress as one of the best third-placed sides thanks to three draws from their three games.

Matjaz Kek's men missed out on second place in the group solely due to Denmark's superior record in qualifying as the sides had the same points, goal difference and goals scored.