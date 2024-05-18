Harry Kane fitness fears for England ahead of next month's Euro 2024 kick-off

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that striker Harry Kane is struggling with a back injury, sparking concerns for England ahead of Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate's side, who are among the favourites for the tournament in Germany, begin their campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16.

They then take on Denmark in Frankfurt on June 20 and Slovenia in Cologne on June 25 as they seek to qualify from Group C.

England captain Kane is his country's all-time leading scorer with 62 goals in 89 appearances.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward was dealing with the back issues ahead of the second leg of Bayern's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid earlier this month but played through the pain.

And Tuchel said on Saturday that the Three Lions spearhead would miss Bayern's last Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim due to the back injury.

The German giants have already surrendered their league crown to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen. It ended Bayern's 11-year stranglehold on the title, which has prompted Tuchel's departure from the club at the end of the season.

And the German manager, 50, told reporters ahead of the Hoffenheim game: "Harry is in medical treatment with his personal doctor. He can't travel with us to Hoffenheim.

"It was already questionable in Madrid, as you might have noticed. We tried it with injections and therapy, but his back was cramping. It got even worse and he could feel it in everyday movements. There was no chance for him to even train."

Kane, who also missed Bayern's previous league game against VfL Wolfsburg, has scored 44 goals for across all competitions in his first season at the German club, including four hat-tricks in the Bundesliga.

In the summer, he left Spurs – where he scored a club record 280 goals – after 19 years in a deal reported to be worth around €100 million.

But his hopes that the move to Germany would mean finally getting his hands on his first major trophy were dashed when Real Madrid staged a trademark comeback to beat Bayern 2-1 at the Bernabeu to secure a place in next month's Uefa Champions League final.

Bayern were also dumped out of the German Cup by third-tier Saarbrucken in only the second round in November. That followed the Bavarians being thumped 3-0 by RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup in August.

England boss Southgate will name his preliminary squad for the Euro 2024 tournament on Tuesday.

