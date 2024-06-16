Serbia v England: Jude Bellingham strikes as Three Lions edge to victory at Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham got England's Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start on Sunday night but a nervy 1-0 victory over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen failed to justify the Three Lions' billing as pre-tournament favourites.

Bellingham, though, was in a class of his own as the Real Madrid midfielder's powerful header on 13 minutes crowned a fine individual display.

Expectations of England have rarely been higher ahead of a major tournament, but they had won just one in five matches going into the game, including a 1-0 defeat to Iceland in their final warm-up match before departing for Germany.

Skipper Harry Kane told the BBC afterwards: "We knew it was going to be a tough game, Serbia pose a lot of threats and have some good players. They will make it a battle for you and I think we dealt with it really well. There was a spell in the second half where we got camped in our box and we found it hard to get out but it was an important win tonight.

"It's a tough game. They are a tough team and have good players. We stood up to it well and it is good to get the three points and [for us] to progress. It's good that we got the win today."

Restored to full strength, Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 finalists made a dominant start to the game. Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic saluted Bellingham as a future Ballon d'Or winner before kick off and he more than lived up to the hype.

The 20-year-old played with the swagger of a newly-crowned Champions League winner as he bewitched the Serbian midfield. Bellingham also showed his hunger and determination to score goals as he broke the deadlock on 13 minutes.

He started the move before surging into the box to meet Bukayo Saka's cross with a bullet header into the top corner.

England were in complete control in the first 45 minutes without ever threatening to run away with it. Kyle Walker had the best opportunity to double the lead before the break but he pulled a cross-shot wide after a run into the Serbian box from right-back.

Southgate's one gamble with his starting team was to deploy Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. That decision brought mixed results and nearly backfired as it was Alexander-Arnold's error that gifted Serbia their only sight of goal in the first half.

He was dispossessed on the edge of the England box but the in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored 40 goals in 43 games for Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal this season, was off target.

The second period was a totally different story, however, as England sat back and were lucky not to be punished.

20 - Jude Bellingham is the first European player to make an appearance at three major international tournaments before turning 21 (aged 20 years, 353 days today), having played at EURO 2020, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and now EURO 2024. Obscure. #SRBENG pic.twitter.com/eh4Ve48whI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2024

Southgate's side came into the tournament with question marks over their defence due to the absence of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw's lack of fitness. Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi stepped into Maguire's shoes, but had a moment to forget as he was outpaced by Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Mladenovic failed to convert the Juventus striker's cross.

Southgate turned to his bench with the introduction of Conor Gallagher and Jarrod Bowen. West Ham winger Bowen made an instant impact as his cross reached Harry Kane but his header was brilliantly turned on to the bar by Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

That was Kane's only real sight of goal on a frustrating night for the Bayern Munich striker. Jordan Pickford was also forced into his one and only save late from Vlahovic's dipping drive. But England held on to start with three points if not the statement of intent many expected.

England match-winner Bellingham insisted that winning was all that mattered.

He told the BBC: "I thought they are a very tough side. Very robust, strong and a big group of lads and it was important that we prepared well.

"The staff got it right. We prepared all week very well. We knew the roles we had to do. We try to keep to our own standards and try to do our own job. It's important that we got off to a good start. Positive inside the camp and onto the next one.

"I have got used to getting into the box, getting wide and trying to do that. I got into that habit at Madrid and I wanted to carry my form into the Euros. It's a great start for me personally to get my confidence up and to help the lads get the win is the most important thing."