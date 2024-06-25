England v Slovenia player ratings Euro 2024: Gallagher 4, Foden 7; Drkusic 8, Sesko 5

England manager Gareth Southgate was met with boos by his own fans despite topping Group C as Slovenia also progressed to the knockout stages thanks to a 0-0 draw in Cologne.

The Three Lions were already assured of a place in the last-16 but can expect more criticism after failing to improve on underwhelming performances in edging past Serbia and drawing with Denmark.

England will have to wait until Wednesday's final group games to find out which of the four best third-placed teams they will face in the last 16.

READ MORE Euro 2024: Austria top Group D ahead of France and Netherlands after rollercoaster finale

But more questions will be asked over one of the favourites' ability to end a 58-year wait for major tournament glory as their star-studded forward line was comfortably snuffed out by Slovenia.

England defender John Stones said he understood the fans' reaction at the end of the game. “I can get the fans' frustration, we're not taking chances, but that is football – it is never an easy game,” he said.

“The objective was to top the group and we have done that. It is not always going to be an easy road. It is not going to be easy when we have a target on our back to beat us.

“I thought there was a lot of improvement from the other two games. We found people in the pockets and created more chances, another step in the right direction.”

3.39 - England's matches at #EURO2024 have produced the fewest expected goals (2.26 for, 1.13 against). Ennui. pic.twitter.com/JeuznVhT7D — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 25, 2024

Captain Harry Kane also insisted it was mission accomplished despite the team once again struggling for fluidity and attacking threat. “That was the aim before the start of the tournament. Come top of the group and control our destiny,” said England's record scorer.

“I thought we played a lot better than the other games. We couldn't just find that finish but we look forward to the next one.

“If you look at previous tournaments we have played our best football in the knockout rounds. Last Euros against Germany, Ukraine and Denmark, so for sure there is more to come.

“Always the objective is to get through the group without any mishaps. We can improve, we know that, but you have to enjoy these moments when you finish top.”

Let's take a look at England and Slovenia's match stats 📉



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/8knhun5Cbs — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 25, 2024

England looked slightly better in the second half once Southgate sent on Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer to inject some energy to his moribund team. “I think the boys who came on did really well and kept the energy high and that's what we need. We need everyone chipping in and that's what we are doing so far,” Kane added.

Southgate was also impressed by Palmer – and impact of the other substitutes. “He did very good. He finds space well and he makes chances and we were backing him to score at the end.

“They are young players and we are blooding them in a difficult environment. They had a good impact for us and did good things for us. Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo, it was a really good move. We have to build on that. There were a lot of things to build on from tonight.

“Of course we would have like a couple of goals to send everyone home happy but that wasn't to be tonight. That was not for the want of trying by the players, we just lacked that finishing touch. The final touch or pass let us down a bit a few times.”