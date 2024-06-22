Turkey v Portugal: New kid on the block Arda Guler takes on evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo

Given all he has achieved in the game, it's impossible for the focus not to be on Cristiano Ronaldo whenever an international tournament rolls around.

The Portugal striker has already added another entry into the history ledger by becoming the first player to appear in six European Championships after starting in the 2-1 win over Czech Republic in their Group F opener on Tuesday.

Ronaldo was denied the chance to extend his record 14 goals at the Euros by some fine goalkeeping from Jindrich Stanek, but the 39 year old showed he is still Portugal's talisman and will play a major part in how far they go in Germany.

Many critics characterised his stint in Saudi as nothing more than a sojourn and a chance to top up his already considerable personal wealth. But Ronaldo's goals return in Euro 2024 qualifying – 10 – as Portugal topped their group, coupled with a domestic season that saw him score 50 goals in 51 games – 35 of them in the league for Al Nassr, a new Saudi Pro League record – offers proof he is not slowing down.

Next up for Ronaldo and Co is Turkey. Both teams opened their Group F assignments with wins and a victory for either will guarantee their place in the knockout rounds.

Turkey's own shining light comes in the form of Arda Guler, a talented 19-year-old winger on the books of Real Madrid, a club Ronaldo graced for almost a decade and where he remains their record scorer.

Turkey’s Arda Guler in action against Georgia's Guram Kashia. PA

Guler has found playing time in Madrid harder to come by since switching from Fenerbahce for €20 million last summer. That's no surprise given that club's pool of attacking talent, and Guler has been earmarked by Madrid as one for the future.

Though on the periphery at the Spanish and European club champions, he is seminal to Turkey's hopes of a deep run at Euro 2024.

The magician with a magic wand for a left foot showed in the win against Georgia why he is so highly rated, and why he has been tipped by many to leave a mark in Germany.

Picking up the ball wide on the right, Guler took a few touches to set himself before unleashing a corker of a shot that was destined for the top corner the moment he struck. The goal is already a contender for best of the tournament.

Guler created his own piece of history be becoming the youngest player to score on his debut at the Euros aged 19 years and 114 days, beating Ronaldo’s record of 19 years and 128 days.

Guler was not even born when Ronaldo scored against Greece at Euro 2004. He was a two-year-old baby when one of the men who will be in charge of marking him, Portugal’s 41-year-old centre-back Pepe, signed with his current club Real Madrid in 2007.

“Arda Guler scores nice goals. His goals doesn’t surprise me as we also played together at club level,” said Turkey defender Ferdi Kadioglu of his former Fenerbahce teammate.

With every team having already played at least once, Turkey's 3-1 win over the Georgians is widely viewed as the most entertaining at the Euros so far.

Turkey are also backed by a formidable support.

Tens of thousands of Turkey fans draped in the country’s red flag created a raucous atmosphere in their opener and even more are expected for the match against Portugal, also at at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park

Almost three million people with Turkish roots live in Germany, following a wave of migration that began in the 1960s.

“With them, we feel like we are playing with 12 men," added Kadioglu.

Portugal will represent a stiffer test than Georgia, a country making their debut at an international men's tournament, but in Guler Turkey have a gem who has already added sheen to a tournament boasting plenty of diamonds.